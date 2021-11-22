You have permission to edit this article.
Plea agreement reached in Norwood murder case

Plea hearing scheduled for Nov. 30

Levi Norwood, accused of killing his mother and brother last year, has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, Commonwealth Attorney Scott Hook told a judge Monday. The details of the agreement will be announced at a Nov. 30 hearing.

The parties have “reached a resolution in this case,” Hook told Circuit Judge Craig Johnston without elaborating.

Both Hook and Norwood’s attorney, Ryan Ruzic, declined to comment further when contacted by the Fauquier Times after the hearing.

The parties have been working to reach an agreement since this summer, when Norwood was again found mentally competent to stand trial; he had been found to be competent after a separate evaluation late last year.

Another examination to determine whether Norwood was “sane” at the time of the alleged offenses was also conducted last year. The results of that evaluation are known only to Norwood and Ruzic, who declined to comment at the time.

Norwood, now 18, allegedly shot and killed Jennifer Norwood, 34, and Wyatt Norwood, 6, at the family’s Midland home on Feb. 14, 2020, fleeing in a stolen car to North Carolina before his arrest the next day.

Norwood’s father, Joshua Norwood, subsequently claimed in online postings that someone shot at him when he arrived home after the shootings. Joshua Norwood killed himself two months later.

Soon after he was arrested, Norwood allegedly admitted to the shootings, according to a search warrant affidavit filed by a Fauquier detective in the weeks after the incident.

“[Norwood] has made post-Miranda statements admitting to both of the murders,” the document claimed, referencing the 1966 U.S. Supreme Court case that requires police officers to inform arrested individuals of their constitutional right to silence.

Norwood has remained in custody since his arrest. He faces up to life in prison on each of two counts of first-degree murder.

Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com

