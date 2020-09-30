Former Liberty High football star Wyatt Teller is coming into his own in the NFL.
Last Sunday, Teller started his 12th straight game at right guard for the Cleveland Browns, helping them beat Washington 34-20.
Teller’s inidvidual player ratings are extremely high so far.
After three games he was the No. 3 offensive guard in the league, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), a website that focuses on thorough analysis of the NFL and NCAA Division I.
According to PFF, which charts every play and rates every player, Teller has a player grade of 87.5 among guards, trailing only Tampa Bay’s Ali Marpet (88.5) and New England’s Michael Onwenu (87.6). Teller grades at 88.8 for run blocking and 80.4 for pass blocking.
The 2013 LHS graduate has not missed a snap this season, playing all 194 as the Browns have opened 2-1. He has committed three penalties.
According to Sam Penix of the Browns website Dawgpounddaily.com, Teller is playing like an All-Pro.
Wrote Penix, “He’s also shown a consistent mean streak as a run blocker, and probably leads the NFL in pancakes through three weeks. He’s more likely to get his man on the ground than he is to lose a rep.”
Penix wrote a column Tuesday saying the Browns should immediately sign Teller to a contract extension: “Cleveland should offer Teller a four or five-year deal worth around $6 to $7 million yearly, which would value him around the same as Billy Turner of the Green Bay Packers. Teller is a much better player than Turner, but may be willing to accept a contract of similar value because of his limited sample size. He will be a free agent following the 2021 campaign, so it is better to do this now than to wait and give Teller more leverage.”
After earning kudos at Liberty as a defensive lineman, Teller switched to offense at Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-4, 314-pounder was an all-Atlantic Coast Conference first team offensive lineman in 2017, then was drafted in the fifth round by the Buffalo Bills in 2018.
He did not play until Week Nine of his rookie year. He entered Nov. 4 in a 41-9 loss to Chicago Bears, making him the first Fauquier County product to play in the NFL. He was named the starting left guard in Week 10 and started the final seven games.
He was traded to the Browns before the 2019 season, and emerged as a starter in Week Nine.
Competing for a job at right guard in training camp this year, Teller took control of the spot.
He was helped by the fact that other linemen opted out due to COVID-19 concerns, but hard work was also a factor, as Teller seems to be emerging as an elite player, and arguably the Browns’ best lineman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.