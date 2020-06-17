Playgrounds in county-owned parks are now available for use, according to Gary Rzepecki, Fauquier County’s director of parks and recreation. All playgrounds were cleaned, sterilized and fitted with fall-cushioning material last week.
“We know people have been using the playground equipment even though it was closed and had not been cleaned,” he said, referencing concerns about the possibility that the novel coronavirus could be spread on playground surfaces. “If people choose to use the playground, we recommend they follow the CDC guidelines and use hand sanitizer or wash your hands both before and after playing on the equipment,” he said, emphasizing that current staffing levels do not allow for regular cleaning of the equipment.
Other facilities at county parks have also reopened to the public, with some limitations. Permanent restrooms are now open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; sports fields at schools and parks opened Friday and basketball courts are now open provided participates do not share equipment. “Everyone needs to bring their own ball,” Rzepecki said.
Pavilions can now be reserved for dates from July onward, and previous reservations for those dates will be honored.
Tennis courts reopened last month. Parks and trails themselves were never closed during the pandemic.
A full list of county parks and recreation facilities is available here.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
