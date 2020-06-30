Members of the Warrenton Town Council announced June 19 that Independence Day events will be held that allow for social distancing and safe celebrations; more details are emerging as the holiday approaches.
In addition to a parade that will wind through the town’s residential neighborhoods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 (Parade route: https://www.scribblemaps.com/maps/view/4th_of_July/M1iXrXlrs2.), a fireworks display will be launched from a hill behind the WARF and in the field near Home Depot along Alwington Boulevard. Fireworks from the two locations can be seen from parking areas near those two sites and many town residents will be able to see them from their homes. Town officials ask that residents maintain physical distance by remaining in cars.
The two fireworks shows, performed by Innovative Pyrotechnics Concepts, will be timed to display simultaneously. And, Town Councilman Sean Polster said, they “will end with a ‘bang!’”
The WARF fields will be closed at dark on Friday evening, July 3, and will re-open at sunrise on July 5. A rain date has been set for July 5; if this is required, fields will stay closed until July 6.
An American as apple pie contest will be sponsored for the fourth as well. The contest is limited to town residents. All pies must be in disposable containers and wrapped with clear plastic wrap and may be dropped off between 8 and 9 a.m. on July 4, accompanied by the baker’s name, email and phone number. Pies may be placed on a table behind the new town hall at 21 Main St., near the former bank’s drive-thru window. Residents will not be permitted in the building.
Judges will assess pies for appearance from 9 to 9:30 a.m.; pie tasting begins at 9:30 and will continue until 10:30 a.m. Winners will be announced via Facebook at 11:30 a.m., on the Warrenton farmers market page. Prizes have yet to be announced.
The town is also organizing a holiday decorating contest sponsored by the Park & Recreation Department. Polster said that details for the "Decoration of Independence" are still being worked out.
Mayor Carter Nevill said, “We look forward to the day we are all together again, but in the meantime, we love all of the new ways we are learning to connect.”
