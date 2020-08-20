After a public hearing Thursday evening, Fauquier County planning commissioners will vote on whether to recommend approval for a proposed renovation of long-disused barracks buildings in Vint Hill. The developer’s plan, called Vint Hill Lofts, would transform the old men’s and women’s barracks at the former military intelligence complex into as many as 200 “upscale” residential rental apartments.
The former Vint Hill Farms Station barracks – composed of two separate buildings - sit on 11 acres between Sigler Road and Bludau Drive. Planning commissioners will decide whether to amend the Vint Hill Concept Development Plan, created in 1999 two years after the military base ceased operation, to allow for residential use of the space. Currently, the land is in a “Planned Commercial Industrial Development District.”
The proposal was set to go before the planning commission this spring but the process was delayed because of the pandemic. If planning commissioners vote Thursday to approve the amendment, the rezoning proposal could be considered by the board of supervisors during its Sept. 10 meeting. If supervisors approve the amendment to rezone the property, they would also need to approve later a special exemption for the project to move forward.
Echelon Resources, the South Boston, Va.-based development company, specializes in projects that rehabilitate disused historic buildings and turn them into residential apartments. For instance, in a project completed last year in Culpeper, called Culpeper Lofts, the company built 22 apartments in the former Culpeper Municipal Electric Plant and Waterworks buildings. Echelon has completed several other similar projects around Virginia.
In the developer’s current plan, 183 apartments would be incorporated into the Vint Hill Lofts complex. Most of these apartments would be one-bedroom units with no more than 20% of the total composed of two-bedroom units; the remainder would be studio apartments. According to the project’s website, the month rental fee for studio apartments will start at $995, one-bedroom units start at $1,150 and two-bedroom units start at $1,400.
Even as the approval process has been delayed by the pandemic, Echelon president Edwin Gaskin said this week that “environmental abatement” efforts have moved forward this spring and summer; on Wednesday, an excavator was parked in the complex and much of the rubble and debris that has littered the barracks grounds for years has been removed. Gaskin does not expect the pandemic to delay construction significantly; construction is estimated to take about two years to complete.
A traffic study conducted by Kittelson & Associates, based in Reston, concluded “the proposed Vint Hill Lofts development will not generate a substantial number of weekday p.m. or daily trips and will not adversely impact the transportation network.”
Because the former barracks have historical significance, funding for the estimated $25 million project will come in part from federal and state tax credits meant to promote the conservation of historical structures.
“The use of Virginia Historic Tax Credits requires the project to be reviewed [and] approved by both the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and the National Park Service,” said the Fauquier County staff report to planning commissioners. “[A]s such the historic features of the barracks buildings will be preserved and highlighted with the final design. The end result [is] that the proposed apartments will maintain many of the original historic features of the structure while also accommodating the current needs for the individual units and their residents.”
The proposal has not garnered any significant opposition and has the support of several local organizations.
“[W]e would be remiss if we did not point out the positive aspects of this unique application that fits the model of growth we advocate for,” said an Aug. 16 letter from Piedmont Environmental Council representative Julie Bolthouse.
Members of the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce voted to endorse the project. A March 16 letter from the organization said the proposal “supports innovative reuse of the county’s unique historic resources in a way that maintains the character of a community, focuses residential development to areas planned for growth, and provides an increase in a much needed housing type that will benefit young professionals and couples in the county.”
One Vint Hill resident, Jonathan Caron, submitted a letter to commissioners that said while he thinks the Vint Hill Lofts project is “a great idea,” the water provided to his home currently is “heavy in iron and magnesium.” He asked commissioners to address this issue before approving the Vint Hill Lofts project.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
