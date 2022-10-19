After a public hearing, the Warrenton Planning Commission on Tuesday night voted to recommend for approval a mixed-use development on Broadview Avenue that would include 47 1,800-square-foot townhomes, a building slated for retail and renovation of six apartments over O’Brien’s Irish Pub. The proposal also includes an expanded outdoor space for O’Brien’s and a small private park on the 4.8-acre lot.
To move forward for consideration by the Warrenton Town Council, the project required a rezoning approval, a comprehensive plan amendment and a special use permit. All three motions passed with the same 5-1 outcome, with Planning Commissioner Ali Zarabi providing the only “no” vote for each.
The townhomes would sell for between $400,000 and $500,000, but there also would be an affordable housing component to the development, John Foote told planning commissioners in July. Foote is a land use attorney representing owners Broadview LLC and Fog Holdings, LLC. (Since the idea for the development was first presented to commissioners in July, the property has changed hands. Broadview LLC is a new owner, replacing Goal, LC.)
Of the 47 townhomes, five would be designated “affordable dwelling units;” one of the six proposed rental apartments on the second floor of O’Brien’s would also be designated as an ADU.
Of the four speakers who expressed their thoughts at a public hearing Tuesday night, three were opposed because they felt the development would add to the already excessive traffic in the area.
Diane Roteman, who lives on nearby Gay Road, said “this request is wholly inappropriate” at this location. She felt it would only add to “the current traffic problems we now face” and speculated that new homes at Clevenger’s Corner would also add to Warrenton’s traffic woes.
She cited Fauquier High School students driving to school from 6:45 to 7:20 a.m. and said, “at that time of the morning, it looks like [Interstate] 66.”
Anne Marie Walsh, vice chair of the Bear Wallow Road Homeowners Association – Waterloo Junction would be at the intersection of Bear Wallow Road and Broadview Avenue, with Norfolk Drive at the rear of the development – said that one of the contributors to the traffic on Bear Wallow is the Warrenton Training Center. She cited large trucks to and from the training center and increased traffic during shift changes.
Roger Lee, who has lived on Norfolk Drive for 50 years, was also concerned about excess traffic caused by drivers using Norfolk and other local streets as “cut throughs” to avoid Broadview Avenue.
Foote estimated that there would be 110 vehicle trips per hour added during “peak times,” which, he said, “was exceptionally small trip generation from a project like this.”
Floyd Nellet, III, who also lives on Norfolk, compared the Waterloo Junction concept to a Lidl, as was proposed in 2017, or another large grocery store. “This is better than what could come,” he said.
“I’d rather have new neighbors, new families, instead of a new grocery store.”
Planning Director Denise Harris praised the Waterloo Junction applicants for presenting an application that attempted to put into practice some of the ideals expressed in Warrenton 2040, the town’s comprehensive plan. Mixed use development with housing and commercial combined – and with an affordable housing component – is consistent with the plan, she said.
She added that in some cases, the town’s zoning hasn’t caught up with the plan, and the developer asked for those accommodations.
For instance, Waterloo Junction townhomes would be only 16 feet wide, rather than 20 feet wide, as they are elsewhere in the town. Keith Farrish of Broadview LLC said that in order to meet the price point that the town would prefer, they needed to trim the size of the townhomes.
Another adjustment that was agreed to Tuesday night: the townhomes along Norfolk Drive would Norfolk instead of backing up to that existing neighborhood. There would be no exit from Waterloo Junction onto Norfolk.
The townhomes that would be on the Bear Wallow Road side would face into the development, to provide a more inviting presentation to the park.
Five of the planning commissioners, while expressing concern about traffic in general, felt the Waterloo Junction proposal was a good one.
Zarabi said, “I do not generally have an issue with this applicant. I have a problem with the intensity of the application [the number of townhomes for the space]. I cannot support it because of the intensity, but if it goes through, I wish them well.”
The Warrenton Town Council will be introduced to the Waterloo Junction proposal at their council meeting in November.
If approved, the apartment renovations are estimated to take four months and townhome construction could be completed within 18 months.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(1) comment
Lets see if Planning Director Harris' accolades for the applicant's adherence to the Comprehensive Plan and mixed use concepts are equally applied when the Amazon Data Center has its turn.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.