A few dozen residents who are opposed to granting a special use permit to Amazon Web Services for a data center in Warrenton were not permitted to speak in front of a Tuesday night Warrenton Planning Commission meeting, but they made their presence known. Many wore red shirts emblazoned with the “Stop the Power Towers” slogan and they gasped and applauded when planning commissioners posed pointed questions to the applicant.
Amazon, represented by land use attorney John Foote, would like to build its data center on 33.62 acres of a 41-acre lot located behind the Country Chevrolet dealership on Blackwell Road. Amazon purchased the land in September 2021 for almost $40 million.
Foote began his overview of the project with a brief history of the location. “This property has been undeveloped for decades and it’s been on the market for almost all that time. It has been zoned industrial for more than 30 years.” Known as the Weissberg property, it was considered as a location for a Target and for a Costco, but those projects never came to fruition, he said.
The SUP application reads, “This data center will be a new development on vacant industrial land and will finally put the land to a productive use that has escaped every other potential purchaser that has evaluated it over the last three-plus decades.”
Data center details
Foote explained to those assembled and in the data center application that the single building would be a 220,200-square-foot, rectangular, 37-foot-tall single-story structure. Adding to the height of the building would be rooftop equipment that could extend the visible height up to 12 feet.
Also in the plan is a pad site reservation for a future Dominion Power substation on 8.17 acres. The substation would be necessary to provide power for the data center.
The facility would require an 8-foot-high lighted security fence and a security gate accessed from Blackwell Road that would be staffed around the clock.
Above-ground fuel tanks would be stored behind the building. Although the town allows as many as 22 loading docks for a building of that size, Foote said only one would be needed.
The data center would use approximately 1,500 gallons of water a day, about the same as four homes.“The water will be used for domestic use, humidification and limited landscaping,” according to the SUP application. “Water is not used for cooling. Rather, the data center will use a closed loop system that effectively permits the use of air cooling.”
Foote briefly addressed the issue of noise from the data center. “The town of Warrenton has more stringent noise ordinances – for both decibels and frequency — than any jurisdiction I’ve worked with.” He said the data center will meet those requirements and added that the facility will be equipped with mufflers and any other necessary sound attenuating enclosures.
Up to 50 people could be employed at the Warrenton data center, with a maximum of 20 employees on site at any given time. Foote acknowledged that although there would not be many employees, they would be highly paid professional positions.
Although Amazon’s intention to build a data center at that location has been known since June 2021, the planning commission meeting was the first time the public was able to see the plan in any detail. Amazon submitted its special use application in April; it has already been revised a couple of times and will no doubt see more adjustments as it moves through the process. The project will have to receive a vote at the planning commission level and then go before the Warrenton Town Council. Both boards will hold public hearings before making a final decision.
Opponents to the data center have objected to the idea of constructing a data center building at a“gateway” to Warrenton. Foote responded, “The design includes a variety of architectural features and colors to avoid the appearance of a solid wall.” He added that there are plans for landscaping that would provide “four-season screening” of the center.
Amazon’s SUP application states, “The design of the data center is… intended to have the least possible impact on those residential areas in the vicinity, with substantial screening and buffering areas as depicted on the landscape plan, and where the facility itself is situated on the property. Although a degree of that design must follow the requirements of form following function, the proposed architecture is intended to avoid previous designs of other data centers that were less architecturally appealing, and to satisfy the purpose and intent of the town zoning ordinance with respect to building façade.”
A “balloon test” will be arranged, so that residents can get a sense of how tall the building will be and what they will be able to see from various vantage points. For the exercise, balloons are floated at the height that represents the top of the building and the top of the equipment positioned on top of the roof. When those tests are scheduled, that information will be shared with the public, said Planning Commission Chair Susan Rae Helander.
Planning commissioners follow up
When Foote finished his presentation, planning commissioners were invited to ask questions about the project. For this first meeting, Helander suggested that commissioners focus on aspects of the proposal that relate to the data center’s location at the entrance to Warrenton.
In the SUP’s application documents, the “Statement of Justification” acknowledges this issue: “Given the site’s importance as a gateway into the town, the applicant intends to screen the site with substantial landscaping to shield views of the buildings from the east and the west.”
Commission Vice Chair James Lawrence, who was attending the meeting remotely, immediately asked the question that seemed to be on the minds of everyone in the audience: “Can we address the tower lines that would be marring the landscape into town?”
Foote replied, “We cannot answer that.” He emphasized that the potential power lines were not part of Amazon’s proposal. “We are not involved. It is Dominion’s decision. Dominion answers not to me, but to the State Corporation Commission. The decision about the substation doesn’t lie with us.”
Foote said that the data center could open portions of the facility if the substation were not built.
Lawrence replied, “That sounds like a fancy way of saying that Amazon will need the substation for the data center to be fully operational,” and Foote confirmed that was true.
In the SUP application, energy needs are addressed this way: “The data center can operate initially on the distribution lines that will be available on the site. The data center’s operations are projected to ramp up, and when this occurs the power needs will increase beyond the capacity of those distribution lines.”
Commissioner Ryan Stewart followed up by asking how coordination would work with Dominion and Foote said that Dominion hoped to file a plan with the SCC this fall.
Stewart also wanted to know if Amazon had planned any community outreach around the data center plan. Foote replied, “not yet.”
Zarabi began his time at the mic by emphasizing to Foote, “There is tremendous opposition to this project. It’s definitely different than what was envisioned in the comprehensive plan review, in meetings over many weeks and months. People of this town are concerned that the will of the people is being set aside.”
He continued, “Other data centers are in areas that have already been planned for this use. Here in little Fauquier County, it seems we are the oddballs.” He paused, then smiled. “And that’s a good thing,” he said to loud applause. Zarabi said he’d prefer that data centers were located in areas that are planned for them, at Vint Hill for example.
Zarabi also said he’d like to visit a data center that is similar to the one planned for Warrenton. Foote said he would work toward that with the town’s planning manager, but acknowledged that data centers are secure facilities and those kinds of visits are sometimes difficult to arrange.
Gerald Johnston, who lives in a townhouse across the street from the designated site,was the final planning commissioner to address Foote. Johnston pointed out that the data center property is on a higher elevation than Lee Highway or Blackwell Road, so will be easier to see from a distance. “I want to know the day and time of that balloon test so I can stand on my deck and see what I’ll be able to see” if the data center is built. “And I want to stand in my daughter’s room on the second floor so I can see what she can see.”
A public hearing for the Amazon proposal has not been scheduled, but the planning commission will take up the subject again at its Aug. 23 meeting. Helander explained that since the plan is complicated, it will require discussions at several work sessions as well as a site visit before a public hearing is set.
Public comments are being accepted in writing through the town’s website.
