Amazon data center with security fence

This is a map of the Amazon data center’s planned layout; the inset provides examples of what the security gates could look like. 

 Courtesy of the Town of Warrenton
amazon representative john foote

Attorney John Foote is representing Amazon Data Services. 
Amazon data center and gatehouse

This is a view from Blackwell Road, showing the proposed security checkpoint at the data center entrance. The dotted line indicates how tall the building would be when viewed from this perspective.
ryan stewart

Warrenton Planning Commissioner Ryan Stewart
photo_ft_news_ali zarabi 4_080322.jpg

Planning Commissioner Ali Zarabi

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.