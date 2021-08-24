Planning commission votes against Meetze Road solar project

A small solar farm proposed for Meetze Road was nixed by the Fauquier County Planning Commission on Thursday, Aug. 19, due to its impact “on farmland and on the neighbors.” The commissioners voted unanimously not to recommend the project to the board of supervisors. Following on the heels of a planning commission decision in April that a proposed 40-acre project in Bealeton also did not comport with the county’s comprehensive plan, the action seemed a signal that solar projects on Fauquier farmland will face significant obstacles in the future.
The proposal under review last week was for a 19.5-acre solar emplacement on a 48-acre farm owned by Wenxian Ji and Deyu Wang. The owners contend that the additional income from their solar lease would allow them to expand their organic vegetable operation on the rest of the property and hire more workers. Support for the project at the hearing was mixed, with representatives of Borrego Solar Systems, Inc., which would operate the solar project, and at least one resident, David Kelsey of Warrenton, speaking in favor.
Kelsey said he owned a 1,000-acre farm in Culpeper County, on which it was very hard to make a living. He said he had looked at solar for his farm because it is the “least intrusive” energy source that he knows of. “It’s time for Fauquier to embrace the 21st century,” he said.
But four neighbors of the project proposed for 8515 Meetze Road objected to various aspects of the plan. Some noted that the tax revenue from the project – an estimated $1,300 per year – was not a huge benefit to the county, and that it would not reduce their energy bills. One neighbor, Terry Hall of 8428 Lunsford Road, was concerned that an underground stream that rises to the surface during the rainy season would be contaminated by the construction.
Most said they did not want to look out from their properties to see an array of solar panels in place of what is now green acreage. “What we see now from our back deck is beautiful farmland,” said Gail Crider of 8410 Lunsford Road. “We’d be directly affected in a negative way.”
The project was also opposed by the Piedmont Environmental Council because, it said, it would take 20 acres of land out of production and was not in accord with other agricultural uses along Meetze Road. “The impact to agricultural soils and the agricultural economy from this site cannot be ignored,” wrote the PEC’s Deputy Land Use Director Julie Bolthouse in a letter to the commissioners.
Representatives from Borrego and the daughter of the landowners said that buffers of trees would screen the panels from public view, and that income from the solar farm would fund the hiring of up to 10 more temporary farm workers. The developer offered to make a contribution to an agency of the county’s choosing and even to graze sheep beneath the panels to trim the undergrowth and aerate the earth with their hooves.
Their comments were similar to those made at the first half of this public hearing held in July. When last week’s public session ended, the commission decided by a 5-0 vote that the solar project was not in accordance with the county’s comprehensive plan. Determining whether a project is in compliance with the plan is the first step in an approval process that moves on to consideration of a special zoning exception and then to the granting of permits.
The comprehensive plan emphasizes Fauquier’s rural culture and economy and the need to protect prime agricultural land. In April, the commission determined on a 3-2 vote that another project, a 40-acre facility on a 170-acre farm in Bealeton proposed by Dynamic Energy Solution, LLC, did not comport with the plan either. In that case, the main concern was that it would take too much land out of production.
The last solar project to be built in Fauquier was built by Dominion Energy on its own property south of Remington in 2017. Since then, the county has received “dozens” of inquiries from solar companies about the possibility of locating in Fauquier, said zoning administrator Amy Rogers in an email earlier this month.
According to Bolthouse of the PEC, the county is attractive to solar developers for several reasons: its flat open land -- much of it undeveloped -- large intact parcels and relatively affordable acreage. “Unfortunately, the same reasons that make Fauquier a viable agricultural area also make it attractive to solar companies,” she said.
