The Fauquier County Planning Commission will convene Thursday, April 21 for its regular monthly meeting. A work session will be held at 9:30 a.m. and two public hearings will be held at the Warren Green Building at 6:30 p.m. The full agenda and accompanying documents can be found at agenda.fauquiercounty.gov.
Howling Hill Kennels
First on Thursday’s public hearing agenda is an application to renew a special exception zoning permit for Howling Hill Kennels, located in a rural area at 11347 Eskridges Lane, Catlett. The direct-sales dog breeding business has operated on the property, which now totals 25 acres, since 1995.
The business, which breeds American Kennel Club-certified pugs and Boston terriers, first obtained a special zoning permit in 2013 after Fauquier County first changed its zoning ordinance to require one for commercial kennels. The current permit was granted in 2017 and expires later this year; the owners are now seeking a permanent term for the permit.
Business owners Alvin and Emma Brenneman are not seeking any changes to the operational provisions of the current permit, which allows up to 55 adult dogs — including 50 adult breeding dogs — on the site at any one time. The existing permit allows for up to 30 litters of puppies per year. The business currently generates traffic of about 35 to 40 trips per month, according to the county zoning office.
Marshall Mountainscapes Retreat
The second item on Thursday’s agenda is an application to operate a short-term rental — through sites such as Airbnb — at a 4-bedroom residence on 67 acres 10720 Hume Road, about 2 miles east of Hume.
The house and land are registered to an address in North Carolina and were purchased for $2 million last year, although $538,000 of that value is deferred for tax purposes because the land is in a conservation district.
The applicant, Katherine Suh, said in a statement of justification that the business will add about 15 trips per day to local roads. “Guests will be required to book a minimum stay of two nights and three days and check in time will be 3pm and check out time will 11am to prevent traffic on Crest Hill Road,” the document said.
County staffers have recommended limiting the maximum occupancy of the rental to eight people and forbidding single-room rentals and events.
