At a regular meeting of the Fauquier County Planning Commission, a public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on a proposal to allow “transitional family housing” at places of worship located at least 12 acres in areas zoned “rural – agricultural.” If the measure is ultimately approved by the board of supervisors, religious organizations would still need to obtain a special exception permit to establish transitional housing on their properties.
The request to amend the county’s zoning ordinance came from Dayspring Mennonite Church, located on a 13-acre parcel in Midland. The church would “utilize part of the church property as a facility offering housing, counseling, educational and support services to victims of human trafficking,” according to the staff report.
Currently, transitional housing is allowed only on parcels of 20 acres or more located in areas zoned “residential-1.” There are 12 religious facilities currently located on 12 acres or more in areas zoned “rural – agricultural,” according to the community development department’s staff report. The proposed zoning amendment would limit programs to 24 residents at a time in transitional housing programs located on 12 to 20 acres. On sites greater than 20 acres, up to 20 rooms and up to 40 residents would be permitted.
The facilities at Dayspring, the report said, “would offer living arrangements in both a group home and individual living scenarios. The residents would transition from living in group situations to individual cottages as they prepare to move ahead to permanent living arrangements. They would be offered financial and career mentoring, and other educational support similar to other transitional family housing opportunities.”
When reached for comment Wednesday, Pastor Phil Mast said the church is working with another organization to develop the transitional housing services. Mast declined to comment on details of the potential program at Dayspring until he could speak with the director of the outside organization, which he did not name.
There are currently two transitional housing programs in Fauquier County, including one operated by a religious organization.
Victory Transitional Housing, founded 2003 in Bealeton by True Deliverance Church of God, can accommodate up to 40 residents with stays lasting up to one year.
Vint Hill Transitional Housing comprises 22 three-bedroom townhouses adjacent to the former Vint Hill Farms military installation; residents may stay for up to two years. The transitional housing program is operated by Family Shelter Services, the organization that also operates the 52-bed emergency homeless shelter in Warrenton.
