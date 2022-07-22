The Warrenton Planning Commission on July 19 tabled a proposal for a Harris Teeter gas station in the Northrock Shopping Center on Fletcher Drive after residents who live nearby testified against it, citing noise, light, traffic and other issues.
Harris Teeter is proposing a revision to the North Rock Planned Unit Development Master Plan and is requesting a special-use permit to allow for the construction of an eight-pump service station for Harris Teeter customers. The gas station would be built at a shopping-center site originally intended for a bank with drive-through lanes.
The commission voted 5 to 1 to take up the proposal again at its next regular meeting, starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 16. Commissioner Ali Zarabi was the sole “no” vote to table the proposal. He proposed denying Harris Teeter’s proposal altogether, but that motion failed.
Seven residents who live south of the Northrock Shopping Center, on a hill behind a retaining wall, signed up to testify at a public hearing on the proposal. They said a new Harris Teeter gas station — open 24 hours — would add too much traffic to Fletcher Drive and create sound and noise pollution.
“It is nice to sit on our decks at night and look at the stars,” said Tommy Walsh. “That will be over,” even if Harris Teeter were to dim the lights at night, he said.
Jessica Pfeiffer, a land-use planner with the law firm Walsh Colucci Lubeley & Walsh, representing Harris Teeter, said readings could be taken to gauge how much light a new gas station would bring to the strip mall.
Residents also were concerned that the retaining wall separating their homes from the Northrock Shopping Center could be damaged if blasting is required to install underground tanks for gas storage.
“The residents up at Northrock are a mere football-field-length away, and there’s a large retaining wall that would feel the effects of the blasting,” said David McGuire, who is running for a seat on the Warrenton Town Council.
“Having served in Iraq and Afghanistan, I understand that not only is it the immediate blast but the shock wave that causes the most damage,” he said.
Town staff reported that Harris Teeter does not anticipate needing to blast. A staff report noted that “retrofitting the site to accommodate underground tanks needs to be done with the utmost attention” to ensure no existing structures suffer long-term or short-term damage.”
McGuire was also concerned that emergency response could be hampered because the Northrock Shopping Center has only one entrance and exit — via Fletcher Drive.
These are some of the issues the planning staff noted in its report to the commission:
No blasting allowed. Harris Teeter does not anticipate the need to blast based on geotechnical reports, but staff would like assurances due to the unique nature of the site, positioned in between an existing retaining wall and existing commercial/residential structures on a hill.
Signs. Staff recommended that signs be incorporated into the existing "monument signage" on Fletcher and/or Lee Highway. Harris Teeter wanted the ability to install a third "monument sign" on Lee Highway.
Removal of tanks. Staff recommended the removal of underground tanks, canopy and pumps after two years of termination of the use. Harris Teeter would like this modified to three years.
