The Fauquier County Planning Commission voted unanimously May 19 to recommend denial for the “Wexford Village” development in Bealeton’s “town center” district. The application will now be considered by the board of supervisors, which has the final say over the proposal.
The request to add allowances for a car wash and additional space for self-storage facilities on the now-vacant 10-acre lot has faced resistance since it was first brought before planners in February, when the commission decided to delay a vote on the proposal to give the applicant time to make revisions.
The developers, Richard Groux and Joe Wiltse, want to extend concessions that had already been made in 2015 to a rezoning agreement; those concessions allowed for up to 80,000 square feet of self-storage warehouse space on the property, along with RV storage. The current application asks for an additional 10,000 square feet of self-storage space and allowance for a 4,000-square-foot car wash facility. In return, the developer would — among other things — build or fund new public streets on the property that would tie into larger street plan envisioned for the Bealeton Service District.
The property was originally rezoned from residential to commercial use in 2008. Then, developers anticipated the property would be used for “retail, office, financial institutions, eating establishments and other uses.” More than 40 categories of “other uses,” however, were specifically prohibited by the agreement, including warehousing, RV storage and car washes.
“I think it’s anathema … to the ‘town center’ concept,” said Commissioner Bob Lee (Marshall District) last week of the currently proposed uses before voting last week, echoing others’ concerns that the proposed uses don’t match the “main street specialty” and “destination retail” businesses envisioned for the area by the county’s comprehensive plan.
“Bealeton is going to be a transitional area,” added Commissioner John Meadows (Lee District), who represents the area. “Is this what we want to see before the transition, or do we want to see something else?”
Civil engineer Chuck Floyd, who is representing the applicants, argued that approving the development would create foundations for the street and utility networks envisioned in the comprehensive plan, even if the businesses filling the space in the immediate future aren’t exactly what commissioners wanted.
“Over time, those buildings could be redeveloped,” Floyd told commissioners, emphasizing that “the uses that go inside the town center … are dictated by the market.” Building Wexford Village Drive and a new portion of Lafayette Drive would create a “framework” for a more ideal “town center” district, he said. (See map.) “If you want to build a town, you have to build the framework first.”
