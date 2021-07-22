Planning commission recommends zoning amendment to ban animal retailers

The Fauquier County Planning Commission voted July 15 to recommend a text amendment to the county zoning ordinance that would prohibit standalone companion animal retailers. The proposed amendment, which was recommended on a 4-1 vote, would remove the provision in the county code that had allowed the sale of dogs and cats in a commercial setting.
Commissioner Matthew Smith opposed recommending the amendment, saying, “I think that pet store owners should be allowed to sell cats and dogs, and [I] didn’t think it was appropriate to amend the ordinance.”
Breeders, kennels, animal rescue organizations and commercial retail outlets like Petco would not be affected by the zoning amendment.
No members of the public were present at the planning commission meeting to offer comments.
The move to change the zoning ordinance was initiated by Supervisor Holder Trumbo last month in response to public opposition to The Puppy Shop, a New Baltimore puppy retailer. Such retailers are currently allowed in commercial districts of Fauquier County, provided the business obtains a special permit from the zoning board. The zoning board refused last month to renew The Puppy Shop’s special permit; the proposed amendment to the county code would eliminate the special-permit provision outright.
The Puppy Shop faced opposition from local residents and animal rights activists who claimed that dog retailers, in general, rely on so-called “puppy mills” where dogs are bred in inhumane conditions.
Adrienne Garreau, planning commission chair, said on Thursday that she was glad the proposed amendment was going forward, adding, “this is what the community wanted.”
The board of supervisors could vote on whether to enact the proposed amendment following a public hearing on Aug. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.