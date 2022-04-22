The Fauquier County Planning Commission unanimously recommended for approval two zoning permits at its April 21 meeting. The board of supervisors, which is ultimately responsible for approving or denying the permits, will consider the proposals next month.
Howling Hill Kennels
The first is an application to renew a special exception zoning permit for Howling Hill Kennels, located on a rural dead-end road at 11347 Eskridges Lane, about 9 miles from Catlett. The direct-sales dog breeding business has operated on the property, which now totals 25 acres, since 1995. The business has received no complaints since its founding, according to the community development department.
The business breeds American Kennel Club-registered pugs and Boston terriers and first obtained a special zoning permit in 2013 after Fauquier County first changed its zoning ordinance to require one for commercial kennels.
Business owners Alvin and Emma Brenneman are not seeking any changes to the operational provisions of the current permit, which allows up to 55 adult dogs — including 50 adult breeding dogs — on the site at any one time. The existing permit allows for up to 30 litters of puppies per year. The business currently generates traffic of about 35 to 40 trips per month, according to the community development department.
The current permit was granted in 2017 and expires later this year. Planning commissioners recommended April 21 that the permit no longer be subject to a public hearing and a vote every few years. Instead, the permit could be renewed administratively if the board of supervisors votes to affirm the planners’ recommendation.
Marshall Mountainscapes Retreat
Planning commissioners also voted unanimously to recommend granting a permit to operate a short-term rental property — through services such as Airbnb — at a 4-bedroom residence dubbed “Marshall Mountainscapes Retreat” on 67 acres at 10720 Hume Road, about 2 miles east of Hume.
The applicant, Katherine Suh, told planners Thursday that the property is currently her family’s weekend home. “We thought, what a good opportunity to share this with the public and make it a getaway retreat … for families in the area who don’t have the opportunity to experience the nature and the beauty of this area and this home,” Suh said.
One speaker, a resident of Hume, said during the public hearing that approving the short-term rental would open up the rural area to more businesses — like wineries — that might degrade the character of the area and his quality of life.
But Bob Lee, the commission’s Marshall District representative, said that he and Commission Chair Adrienne Garreau visited the site and that he concluded that a short-term rental would a good use of the 8,200-square foot residence, which he said had one of the most beautiful views in Fauquier County. “Sharing it, at least for a while … I think that doesn’t detract from the natural beauty,” Lee said.
“My feeling is that this use is appropriate because I think that the volume of traffic will not really be any larger than if the residence was occupied,” he continued, adding that he felt especially comfortable voting in favor of the permit because of “safeguards” included in the draft permit. The conditions recommended by planners, for instance, forbid renting out single rooms and prohibit events of any kind taking place at the property. Either the owners or a neighbor will also be on or near the property whenever there are guests at the house.
