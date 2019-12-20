By a 4-1 vote, the Fauquier County Planning Commission approved a recommendation to rezone about 112 acres of land off Broad Run Church Road for the proposed 166-unit Broad Run Estates development.
The matter now goes to county supervisors for a public hearing and final vote.
The land is currently zoned for one unit per acre. The rezoning would allow four units per acre.
The applicant proposes to build a cohesive master planned development with additional density. A maximum of 166 single-family detached homes are planned, averaging 1.72 units per acre. There would be a variety of lot sizes and building architecture.
The proposed 166 homes increases the number of homes previously approved but not built (148).
The new proposal incorporates those by-right structures planned for Broad Run Estates and Ringwood Farm.
Under the new plan, the 73-acre Ringwood Farm would not have a 45-lot development as approved in 2015. The applicant, Lakeside Homes LLC, plans to put Ringwood Farm into a conservation easement. Development at Ringwood would be restricted to one lot with one home, one tenant house and an accessory structure allowed. Ringwood lies outside the New Baltimore Service District. The lots for the proposed Broad Run Estates are inside the service district.
The applicant has proffered $664,000 ($4,000 per lot) with $581,000 for parks and recreation and $83,000 for the sheriff’s office. County staff said there are no school capacity needs triggered by the proposed development.
Small open space areas, tot lots and pocket parks, one with a gazebo or pavilion, are planned. While 49.5 acres will be developed, nearly 63 acres will be open space. Internal streets and alleys will serve the new homes. A new street will extend Thoroughbred Road to the property line. A 10-foot wide multi-use path is planned along a new right of way along Broad Run Church Road and extending south along Riley Road for about 150 ft. An existing family cemetery will be protected in an open space area.
Traffic from the development was one of the concerns raised by opponents during a public hearing that resumed Thursday after a three-month deferral of action by the planning commission.
The county staff report said that based on a transportation impact analysis submitted by the applicant, the existing roads can accommodate the 166 new homes that are planned.
Adrienne Garreau, who represents Scott District where the development is planned, introduced the motion to recommend approval of the rezoning request.
“The service district is where we want development to occur. One way or another this will be developed. It’s slated for development,” Garreau said. “This is a much better layout in terms of land use. A lot of boxes have been checked. To leave it the way it is and let the approved plan go forward would be a mistake,” she said, referring to the earlier plan to develop the property.
Marshall District representative Bob Lee noted the 1.7 units per acre of land to be developed is substantially below what’s recommended for New Baltimore.
“I think the layout is much better,” Lee said, plus the developer is offering proffers.
Matthew Smith, Cedar Run District representative, cast the only vote against the recommendation to approve. He said he thought there should be fewer homes in the plan – capped at 126 units.
John Meadows, commission chairman and the Lee District representative, said the developer “didn’t have to relinquish developing Ringwood Farm,” but doing so “makes [the proposal] much more palatable.”
In other action
By a 4 to 1 vote, the commission approved a recommendation to supervisors that they deny a special exception to allow an event site on Freemans Ford Road in Remington. Rebecca and Chris Simms want to hold up to 50 weddings, receptions, corporate events and similar gatherings for up to 225 guests (for each event) on 22 acres of land in a rural area.
Opponents who spoke during the public hearing preceding the vote expressed concern about the safety of farmers and event guests using the same road.
Meadows cast the sole vote in support of the applicants.
“This is a young couple trying to start a business. There has been an opportunity to buy this land. It’s been up for sale for quite some time” for farm neighbors to buy if they wished, he said.
Garreau said she thought “this needs to be in a different location. I hope you’ll be able to find it.”
Ben Smith, a neighboring property owner, said that while “I’m a supporter of Chris and Rebecca, I’m opposed to the suggested location,” doubting that Freemans Ford Road could handle the traffic.
Lee said the applicants were “well-intentioned,” but said the acreage for what they have planned is too small and that he thought the maximum number of events should be 24, which he said is the cap for wineries.
Simms said they understood the concerns about traffic and they were proposing to accommodate a shuttle service that would put fewer cars on the road and reduce the planned number of parking spaces from 105 to 75. He touted the economic benefit to the county and businesses such as food trucks from people “who will spend money and leave.”
The commission also postponed for 90 days any action on a zoning text amendment that would develop standards and definitions for solar facilities and allow utility-scale solar facilities as a special use.
An existing solar farm outside Remington received rezoning and special exception approval in 2015. Amy Rogers, chief of zoning and development services, said there is increasing interest in Fauquier as a location for solar facilities. The proposed text amendment is in response to that.
“Rezoning land for industrial solar is a bad idea,” said Julie Bolthouse, the Piedmont Environmental Council’s field representative in Fauquier. She urged Fauquier County leaders to study what other counties are doing to regulate industrial solar facilities.
The planning commission is leaving the public hearing open for 90 days while more study is done.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
