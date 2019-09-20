A decision on rezoning property off Broad Run Church Road for a 166-home housing development was put off for 90 days by the Fauquier County Planning Commission, after most speakers in an overflow audience spoke against it during a public hearing on Sept. 18.
Lakeside Homes LLC seeks a rezoning from R-1 to R-4, while pledging to preserve the 73-acre Ringwood Farm southeast of Rogues Road through a conservation easement. Only three lots could be built there. The developer would give up a by-right development to build on 62 lots in exchange for the higher density next door.
The proposed Broad Run Estates development of 166 homes would sit at the southwest corner of the Broad Run Church and Riley roads intersection, diagonally across the intersection from C. Hunter Ritchie Elementary School. The land lies within the New Baltimore Service District.
Concerns about increased traffic and a change in the rural character of the area were voiced during the hearing that drew an audience that exceeded the 50-seat capacity of the first-floor meeting room of the Warren Green building. Those who couldn’t find a seat watched the meeting projected on a screen in an auxiliary room.
“Lakeside built my home. Everything is quality,” said Denis Lyddane, a resident of the Brookside development and one of the few voices in support of the application during the hearing.
More common were comments like that of Lynn Ebert of 4243 Broad Run Church Road, who said “there’s been tremendous changes” during the 27 years she lived there. She was concerned about the impact of more houses in her neighborhood, and on C. Hunter Ritchie school.
Renee Orr of Chestnut Oak Lane said the “one house per acre zoning is one of the reasons I love” the area. She was concerned about the impact of traffic on Riley Road.
“It seems to me R-4 is overkill,” commented Henry Tarring of Hummingbird Lane.
“The density would be in kind of an island” and seemingly shut off without being connected to the surrounding area, in the view of Mark Knisley of Meaghan Lane.
Michele Schaner of Lake Drive said she attended meetings on growth issues when she lived in Prince William County. “Three-and-a-half years later I’m again advocating smart and responsible growth,” she said. Schaner wondered why Broad Run Estates was being developed when the Brookside neighborhood isn’t fully built up.
Chuck Floyd, representing the developer, addressed the commission before the other public speakers and said there would be some changes to the application. A revised proffer will also be submitted.
“We’re trying to be sensitive. We understand Ringwood is happy and Broad Run Estates is not. We didn’t want to create a Hatfield and McCoy situation,” pitting neighborhoods against each other, Floyd said.
“We’re going to have at least one more public hearing. There is more work to be done on this application,” said Adrienne Garreau, the planning commission member who represents the Scott District where the Broad Run Estates site is located.
“We want to continue this as a dialogue,” said Garreau, who invited additional comments to staff at the county’s community development department and to planning commission members.
The commission will take up the matter in 90 days, at which time it will reopen the public hearing. The commission at some point will vote to make a recommendation to the county board of supervisors, which will also conduct a public hearing before voting on the application.
Silverback Ranch
In other action, the commission voted to recommend to the supervisors that they approve a special exception application to allow an existing four-bedroom home at 14047 Hume Road in Hume to be used as a tourist home for up to 10 guests. The property is known as Silverback Ranch and is owned by a couple living in Pennsylvania who propose to have a caretaker run the tourist home.
The recommendation of approval now goes to the board of supervisors.
No one spoke in favor or against the application when the planning commission held a public hearing preceding the vote.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
