A proposal by Brian Roeder to convert and expand a home next to his Barrel Oak Winery in Delaplane into a lodge comes up for a public hearing at the Oct. 17 Fauquier County Planning Commission meeting.
Roeder needs approval of four special exceptions to move forward with what he is now calling The Sanctuary at Barrel Oak. The name change from The Lodge at Barrel Oak was meant to clarify his purpose and intent, according to a revised statement of justification he filed with the county.
“As a working farm, we will immerse our guests in an experience which allows them to retreat from the daily grind of their lives by overnighting on a working farm with vineyards, forested trails, and an animal sanctuary,” according to the filing. He’s also planning to include a swimming pool, horseback riding and hiking on the property’s trails, a greenhouse and spa as amenities for lodge guests.
He said that he will partner with others to develop and manage the Sanctuary at Barrel Oak, which would occupy 50 acres at 3677 Grove Lane.
The property is zoned rural agriculture. It’s about two miles outside of Marshall.
Roeder needs special exception approval to convert and expand his house into a 42-room resort with a restaurant for guests, hold 78 events per year, create a fire-suppression sprinkler system using above-ground storage tanks containing 180,000 gallons of non-potable water and install a sewage system capable of handling an 11,000 gallons per day capacity.
The planning commission could vote on the application Oct. 17 after the public hearing or defer action. Its eventual recommendation will go to the board of county supervisors for a public hearing and vote.
The application has generated opposition that includes concerns about commercialization of a rural area outside a service district; noise, traffic and accessibility using rural roads, and whether there is sufficient groundwater.
The planning commission will also hold a public hearing on a request to grant a special exception to allow use of a building at Vint Hill for a home and garden décor shop and gift boutique. The business would be located at 7160 Lineweaver Road in an existing building that once held a farm market. The new shop would sell new, repurposed and locally crafted items including furniture, wall décor, pillows, candles and seasonal items, according to the application. A special exception is needed because the property is in a planned commercial industrial development district.
A public hearing will also be held Oct. 17 on a zoning text amendment to allow conversion of former military barracks at Vint Hill into housing units. Echelon Resources Inc., a Virginia company that rehabilitates historic properties, proposes to convert former men’s and women’s barracks into 22 studio and one-bedroom rental and for-sale condominiums in what would be called Vint Hill Lofts.
Echelon is seeking approval of an application for tax credit for historic building rehabilitation from the state’s department of historic resources.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
