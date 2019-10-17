By a 3-2 vote, the Fauquier County Planning Commission on Thursday night recommended denial of four special exceptions sought by Brian Roeder of Delaplane to expand his home into a lodge for guests and hold events on the property. Roeder has said he would call the new venture the Sanctuary at Barrel Oak.
The site off Grove Lane is next to Barrel Oak Winery, which he co-owns.
The application now goes to the board of supervisors for a public hearing and vote. The supervisors’ next regular meeting is Nov. 14.
The planning commission’s vote followed a public hearing that drew 24 speakers; all but two or three were opposed to the plan.
Speakers who argued for denial said that a 42-room lodge with guest dining facilities and a maximum of 78 events per year for up to 160 attendees was out of step with the rural area; would exacerbate noise and traffic already generated by Barrel Oak Winery and other wineries nearby; had incomplete information on the ability to provide water and sewage; and was better suited within a service district, rather than two miles outside the one encompassing Marshall.
Speakers who were opposed included private residents as well as representatives of the Piedmont Environmental Council, Mosby Heritage Area Association, Citizens for Fauquier County and the Fauquier Countryside Preservation Group, which formed this year to oppose Roeder’s plan.
Planning Commission member Bob Lee (Marshall District) said he found the reasons to recommend denial of the application compelling and he introduced the motion to do so. His motion was supported by Adrienne Garreau (Scott District) and Matthew Smith (Cedar Run District). Voting against Lee’s motion without explanation to the public were Diane Roteman (Center District) and John Meadows, commission chairman and Lee District representative.
Lee said he was heartened by the number of times speakers referred to the county’s rural lands chapter of the comprehensive plan, which he said is intended to preserve the county’s “natural and cultural heritage. Scale matters. There are certain things in the rural area that can exceed scale and destroy it,” Lee said.
Lee said he then wanted to make “a strong motion recommending that the application in all respects be denied.”
Smith explained after the meeting that he voted with Lee because he felt the project should be in a service district and wasn’t compatible for an area that was zoned rural agriculture.
Roeder said after the meeting that he felt he got a fair hearing and that he appreciated the hard work of the county staff and the planning commission.
He called the vote to recommend denial a “huge loss. I knew a lot of people didn’t agree with me.” He said he didn’t know if there was anything he could have done that would have made a difference.
“Some of us have to take risks. I failed,” he said. Roeder noted the opposition he faced from the PEC, Citizens for Fauquier County, Mosby Association, Goose Creek Association and the Fauquier Countryside Preservation Group.
“They’ve worked together before. They were there doing what they do,” Roeder said.
Roeder said he was told that he has the option to drop the application, ask for a delay before it goes to the supervisors or let it proceed.
“I still believe I have a strong proposal,” he said. “I don’t see any reason not to continue” by moving his application to the next level with the board of supervisors.
In order to realize his plan, Roeder needs two special exceptions to operate a resort and host events and two special exceptions to allow a below-ground sewage treatment facility and above-ground water storage and treatment facilities.
