On a 3-2 vote, the Fauquier County Planning Commission on July 18 recommended that the board of supervisors deny a zoning text amendment that would have allowed family subdivisions on parcels where non-common open space easements exist.
The amendment would allow construction of a home for a child or elderly parent, for example, on property where such an easement exists.
Those voting to recommend denial expressed concern about “unintended consequences,” “eroding the plan that’s been useful in preserving open space,” and too few people benefiting from it to warrant a change.
G. Robert Lee (Marshall District representative); Adrienne Garreau (Scott District); and Matthew Smith (Cedar Run District) voted to recommend denial.
Chairman John Meadows (Lee District) and Diane Roteman (Center District) favored a recommendation of approval.
The vote followed a public hearing that drew no speakers. Two speakers spoke in opposition at an initial public hearing held by the planning commission on June 20. The commission decided then to postpone action and resume the public hearing on July 18.
Les Cheek, president of Citizens for Fauquier County, said in a written statement to the commission that there’s been a “nonsensical overuse of the special exception” in the county. Approving one “serves as a precedent for others, undermining the long-term validity of the governing ordinance.”
The Piedmont Environmental Council expressed concern about “the broader ramifications of this [seemingly] innocuous amendment.”
But Meadows, in voting to recommend approval, said not many people would be in a position to use the amendment and therefore “I can’t see where it hurts.”
Potentially, 61 property owners could request a family division of property with a non-common open space easement, according to a county staff analysis.
Roteman said “small incremental change” was involved here and “I don’t see the potential for the sky falling” by recommending approval.
The amendment would allow a single-family subdivision lot on agricultural or conservation district parcels that had been placed in a non-common open easement prior to Sept. 7, 1999, provided that 85 percent of the original parcel remains 85 percent open space.
The non-common open space requirement was adopted by Fauquier supervisors in 1981. To date, 260 parcels zoned rural agricultural or rural conservation have been placed in a non-common open space easement granted to the county. The easement is perpetual and remains in full force unless the property owner requests a modification or termination. Many of the parcels have been transferred to new owners, who often are unaware of the easement, a county community development staff report stated.
“They will inquire about subdivision for the purpose of providing housing for adult children, elderly parents or siblings in order to be able to live on the farm. The current ordinance prohibits any subdivision in a non-common open space, even for family divisions,” the report noted.
As proposed by the text amendment, in order to be considered for a family division on a non-common open space parcel, the parcel would have to have been created prior to Sept. 7, 1999, when major changes occurred to the county’s zoning and subdivision ordinances due to a state law that prohibited localities from requiring conditional approval or special approval for by-right residential development.
Using that date, there are 108 parcels in non-common open space in Fauquier with the potential for a family division, according to the staff report. That number is reduced to 84 lots due to a requirement that a minimum of 25 acres must remain if the owner is allowed to subdivide. The number is further reduced to 61 parcels by a stipulation that a non-common open space parcel couldn’t be the result of a special exception. That restriction went into effect on Dec. 19, 1989.
If the supervisors were to approve the text amendment, both the family lot and the parcel split off would remain in an open space easement. A new easement document would be recorded, referencing both parcels. A public hearing would be required if the owner wanted to remove the parcel from non-common open space, according to the county staff report.
The supervisors could take up the text amendment and the planning commission’s recommendation at their August meeting. The supervisors were split 3-2 when they voted in February to initiate the text amendment review. Voting in favor were Chris Butler, Lee District; Chris Granger, Center District; and Mary Leigh McDaniel, Marshall District. Voting against were Holder Trumbo, Scott District, and Rick Gerhardt, Cedar Run District.
Butler initiated the text amendment review on behalf of a county resident not in his district.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.