A developer wants to add allowances for a car wash and additional warehouse space to a planned 10-acre “town center” commercial complex in Bealeton. County planners say that the proposal is a step in the wrong direction for the project – it’s been in the works for more than 14 years but has yet to break ground — and for the future of Bealeton as a whole.
The proposed development on a now-vacant lot is adjacent to U.S. 17, across the highway from the Village Center Drive stop light. Dubbed “Wexford Village,” it was originally pitched as a “main street style commercial area,” according to application documents from 2008, when the property was rezoned from residential to commercial use.
Then, developers anticipated the property would be used for “retail, office, financial institutions, eating establishments and other uses.” More than 40 categories of “other uses,” however, were specifically prohibited by the agreement, including warehousing, RV storage and car washes.
Now, though, the developer wants to extend concessions that have already been made to the zoning agreement — these concessions were approved by county supervisors in 2015 — which allowed up to 80,000 square feet of self-storage warehouse space on the property, along with RV storage. The current application asks for an additional 10,000 square feet of self-storage space and allowance for a 4,000-square-foot car wash facility.
On Feb. 17, the Fauquier County Planning Commission voted to delay acting on the proposal for up to 90 days, expressing nearly universal skepticism of the proposed Wexford Village changes. But this relatively minor zoning request is part of a much bigger headache facing county planners.
Piedmont Land Consulting owner Chuck Floyd, who is representing developers Richard Groux and Joe Wiltse during the application process, declined to answer questions about the reasons behind the latest proposed modifications to the zoning agreement.
‘A bedroom community of houses’
The broader issue comes down to a conflict between the county’s comprehensive plan, which envisions a Bealeton “town center” district south of Va. 28, and the demands of broader economic forces, which have driven an influx of chain fast-food restaurants and gas stations to the once-sleepy crossroads but few retailers and mid- to high-end restaurants.
The unincorporated community has no trouble adding new residents, with the area growing by more than 1,400 people — 33% — since 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More housing units are either approved or under construction, especially in the massive Mintbrook multi-use development across the highway from Liberty High School.
But while the community sits at the crossroads of Va. 28 and U.S. 17 – both major commuting routes – attracting new businesses aside from gas stations and fast-food restaurants has proved much more difficult, meaning residents often go north to Warrenton, west to Culpeper or east to Manassas for some basic needs.
Despite high volumes of traffic on both roads, “the community is now a ‘non-event’ to most through-travelers on Routes 17 and 28,” according to the county’s 2013 update to the comprehensive plan. “Bealeton is currently a bedroom community of houses, whose residents must look elsewhere for recreational, institutional and shopping needs,” the document said.
The “town center” land use plan included in the 2013 update was intended to spur commercial development to serve local residents, focusing especially on “main street specialty” and “destination retail” businesses. “A traditional town environment requires a different orientation from strip commercial centers,” according to the document.
But little has changed, and the proposals to update the Wexford approvals over the years are not unique. For instance, the 2012 zoning agreement for Mintbrook called for a large pharmacy building on a certain section of the property. A year ago, however, the developer told supervisors that there had been no interest to build a pharmacy there. Supervisors subsequently approved an amendment to the 2012 agreement, clearing the way for a drive-thru Starbucks at the site instead.
“There is definitely a need for us to consider economic development in Bealeton,” John Meadows, who represents Lee District on the planning commission, said at last week’s meeting. But he said of the latest Wexford application, “I don’t feel as though we need to give the farm away to get economic development. … And I feel that’s what we’re doing. We’re giving the farm away.”
Commissioner Bob Lee (Marshall District) in 2015 voted against the proposal to add self-storage warehouses to the allowable uses for the Wexford development in the first place. In 2015, “This commission recommended to the board of supervisors that the planned uses on the property were inconsistent with the Bealeton Service District plan,” Lee said last week, “and particularly the town center part of that plan.” Supervisors at the time disagreed and overrode the planners’ recommendation.
Optimism for the future
Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District), whose district encompasses Bealeton, agreed in a conversation with the Fauquier Times that attempts to attract a more diverse array of businesses into Bealeton have often been frustrating.
But he pointed to the county’s contract with Retail Strategies – a business development company that conducts detailed market research and uses that data to pitch businesses to relocate to a community – and new Director of Economic Development Doug Parsons as reasons for hope.
“I agree that fast food seems to be all that wants to come,” said Butler, pointing out that most do not need any special approval from the board of supervisors, since much of Bealeton is already zoned for commercial use.
But, he said, “We have renewed our contract with Retail Strategies, and Doug is working with them to fill the parcels and buildings that are empty. … I am hopeful [they] can attract more of what the folks in Bealeton want to see.”
Parsons, who has been at the helm of Fauquier’s economic development efforts for about five months, was for his part optimistic about Bealeton’s prospects in a phone conversation Tuesday.
The combination of a more concentrated population, rising incomes, a lessening of the pandemic’s economic effects and a concerted effort to pitch the area to companies mean that the coming years could see Bealeton attract the kind of retail and service industry businesses that are attractive to residents.
“As this area grows, I think they are going to attract some of these things that people want to see,” he said Tuesday. “I think it just takes some time – and things are moving in the right direction.”
Supervisors made clear to him when he was hired that pitching the Bealeton-Opal-Remington area to more “town center”-type businesses is one of the county’s top priorities, he said. Also, he emphasized, “They made it clear to me that development is fine – but we want the right kind of development.”
Attracting businesses like retail shops, sit-down restaurants and grocery stores has, in the past, been a challenge in Bealeton because of the relatively close proximity of the regional commercial centers of Warrenton and Culpeper, he explained.
To some degree, Bealeton and the surrounding area just haven’t had enough concentration of people and disposable incomes to support, for instance, a second grocery store or “destination” shops – the types of stores that can be found in abundance in Warrenton and Culpeper. But as more housing is added in and around Bealeton, Parsons is confident that the scales will start to tip.
“As the population grows … there’s going to come a time when they have the numbers, they have the rooftops,” said Parsons. “I think that over time you’ll start to see that down there.”
