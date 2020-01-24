A request by the foundation using the estate of the late Rachel “Bunny” Mellon in Upperville received the support of the Fauquier County Planning Commission to extend the hours for meetings and allow interns and non-permanent staff to stay overnight there.
The amendment now goes to the county supervisors, which will hold a public hearing and then vote.
There were no speakers in opposition to the Oak Spring Garden Foundation’s request during a public hearing that preceded the planning commission’s vote on Jan. 16 to recommend approval.
The foundation has a library with a collection of books and artwork endowed by Bunny Mellon. The foundation is dedicated to perpetuating her interest in plants, flowers and landscaping. The library is used by scholars; the library’s collection is being digitized to make it available online.
The property on Loughborough Lane is zoned as adaptive reuse of a historic structure. The amendment sought by the foundation would allow residential meetings to be extended to 9:30 p.m. from the current 6 p.m. Currently, only the foundation’s president and family can be overnight boarders. That offer would be extended to interns and non-permanent staff. Another change would allow short educational courses to run a maximum of 14 days.
The foundation also asked for a clarification to ensure that its stable tour and historic garden tour would not be counted in the 16 visits per year for groups up to 30 people currently allowed.
Sir Peter Crane, president of the foundation, told the planning commission during the public hearing that the foundation “wants to be a good neighbor” and thanked the commission for the initial special exception that allowed the use of the property for the past three and a half years.
Planning commission member Bob Lee, who represents the Marshall District where the estate is location, said the property “is an important part of our cultural heritage. It’s great that it’s continuing,” through the work of the foundation.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
