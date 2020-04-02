Even as daily life has been thrown into disarray by school closures and strict limitations on social gatherings, the construction of 7.7 miles of new natural gas pipeline in Prince William and Fauquier counties has gone on uninterrupted.
A spokesperson for the pipeline company says construction is currently ongoing as scheduled.
The new pipeline, called the Manassas Loop, is an expansion of Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line’s mainline that transports natural gas from the gulf coast to New York City and other mid-Atlantic markets.
The new pipeline will expand the amount of natural gas that flows along the Transco pipeline.
The pipeline’s construction can be seen taking place in the Town of Catlett in Fauquier County along Route 28, where dirt is being moved to install the new 42-inch pipe.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has temporarily suspended all routine field activities during the coronavirus outbreak but is continuing to investigate significant pipeline concerns.
The agency said daily monitoring, inspections and field activities of pipelines will continue through the agency's contract staff during this time.
DEQ Communications Manager Ann Regn said the DEQ has performed routine erosion and sediment inspections on land-disturbing activities associated with the Manassas Loop pipeline project.
“There have been no incidents or releases of sediment or other pollutants from the project. The project self-reports in accordance to their approved standards and specifications and these reports are submitted to DEQ weekly for review and verification,” Regn said.
--Daniel Berti
