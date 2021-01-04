An emergency project to replace a drainage pipe will close the right northbound lane of U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) at Route 674 (Grays Mill Road) in New Baltimore on Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced in a news release.
Recent heavy rains have caused water to flow onto U.S. 29 and with nighttime temperatures falling below freezing ice has formed in the travel lanes, creating hazardous conditions, the VDOT news release said.
A VDOT crew will close the right lane and begin working at 9 a.m., the work should be complete by 3 p.m. Route 674 will be closed to traffic at the U.S. 29 intersection; traffic should detour using Route 673 (Baldwin Street).
Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.