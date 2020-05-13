At the May 11 school board meeting, school board members heard a presentation about a potential pilot program that would provide Chromebook computers to every student at Fauquier High School next fall. Louis McDonald, director of technology for the school division, explained the proposed initiative, which would require the purchase of 1,600 computers.
McDonald said that FHS would be the best location for the pilot program because of its superior infrastructure and its proximity to school division offices. “I have four [IT] people who are within walking distance,” he said, so support during the program’s initial phase would be more readily available.
If approved by the school board, the project would be extended in 2022 to Kettle Run and Liberty high schools and to Southeastern Alternative School.
Supplying middle schools with the technology is a long-term goal, slated for FY23.
McDonald said the school board will be provided more information before a final decision is made on the FHS project. “We want to be sure we have 100% support,” he said.
The key to the project is $1.2 million in Virginia Public School Authority funding (plus $570,000 that is expected in July). McDonald explained that the VPSA oversees several financing programs for schools. One of them is the School Educational Technology Notes program; the funding is to be used primarily to establish a computer-based instructional and testing system for the Standards of Learning and to develop the capability for high-speed Internet connectivity at high schools, followed by middle schools and then by elementary schools.
McDonald said that the annual funds received can be used to purchase technology that supports SOL testing. These funds have primarily been used to provide computing devices for students, but some funding has been used to expand the wireless infrastructure.
McDonald said the up-front cost for the pilot would be $842,000, with a recurring annual cost of $70,000 for support, repairs and replacements. The money would pay for the 1,600 FHS Chromebooks with care packages and for 600 additional machines and care packages for student use in case remote learning is again required at some point in the future.
McDonald said the school division receives the $570,000 VPSA funding at the beginning of every school year, so recurring costs will be covered.
He said until they decided between PCs and Chromebooks, the county held off on spending the VPSA funds.
Toward that end, a pilot of the pilot was conducted this year, in two classes each at Fauquier, Liberty and Kettle Run. Some students were given Chromebooks and others were given Windows laptops. McDonald said, “We polled both the students and teachers … to get their feedback. Overall, either device was considered acceptable.”
The experiment revealed that Chromebooks seem to be a better choice, said McDonald, due to “ease of system management, unit cost and set up for SOL testing.”
The technology director said that he expects to learn a lot from the all-FHS pilot. Questions to be answered: What will be the impact on the school’s infrastructure if every student has a computer? Should the computers be collected at the end of the school year so they can be cleaned and upgraded? What metrics should be used to evaluate the success of the program? What will device support look like? Will a student help desk be needed? What training will teachers need to make the most of the new technology?
Superintendent of Schools David Jeck was particularly concerned with this last question. “We’ve got to provide training,” he said. “We want it to be successful.”
He said he has been impressed by how teachers have been instructing students remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. “As awful as it’s been, our teachers are stretching. They are learning the technology piece. But we’ve got to offer the training.”
Major Warner, associate superintendent for instruction, said that training modules are being developed now. “We’ll start to roll them out this summer.” He said there will be no additional cost for the training. “We have all the resources we need.”
McDonald said that he would like to provide teachers with Chromebooks as well, so they can learn how to use them effectively with their students.
McDonald said, “Once we know how the pilot goes, we can develop a plan.”
Jeck reminded school board members that McDonald’s staff is already stretched thin and that the project could result in more IT support personnel being needed.
School Board Chairman Duke Bland interjected, “I think we’re going to have to look at personnel sooner rather than later.”
