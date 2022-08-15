Piedmont Smiles, a free community dental day event originally slated for 2021, has been rescheduled for Oct. 15 at Fauquier High School in Warrenton. Patients may also come Friday, Oct. 14 for prescreening and X-rays.
Piedmont Smiles is a one-day, pop-up event presented by the Fauquier Free Clinic; free dental care will be provided to adult residents of the region, including Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties. Dental volunteers will provide cleanings, fillings, extractions, oral surgery and endodontic services at the event, all at no cost to patients. Dental students and clinicians from VCU and from Howard University will help staff the event.
Additional support is being provided by the Virginia Dental Association Foundation, Missions of Mercy and community stakeholders including the PATH Foundation, the Virginia Health Care Foundation and the Culpeper Wellness Foundation. Drs. Woodside and Sentz, Griffin and Errera Orthodontics, Definitive Logic, Dr. Lowe of Awesome Smiles and Fauquier Health are funding partners as well.
“We’re looking forward to finally bringing this event to the community,” said Rob Marino, director of the Fauquier Free Clinic. “In our region, there’s a tremendous need for accessible dental care. Too many people have delayed or avoided dental care for far too long. Oral health is an essential component of overall health; it impacts your physical health, mental health, and can even have an effect on social or economic prospects.”
Patients will arrive at Fauquier High School and follow the signs to registration tables. After completing registration, patients will go to a health screening station, where medical professionals will check some basic information, like blood pressure or blood sugar levels.
Patients will head to an X-ray and dental triage station, before moving on to the dental treatment area. On-site dental professionals will talk with each patient and provide free care based on their individual needs.
Patients will receive aftercare instructions and medications (if needed) before they head home.
Information about eligibility is not available yet, but interested parties may fill out a contact form at piedmontsmiles.org to receive more information.
Patient registration will take place in-person at the event, but interested patients can visit piedmontsmiles.org to sign up to receive email or text message alerts with reminders and additional event information ahead of time. More information, including frequently asked questions and sponsorship information, is also available at the website.
