Piedmont Family Practice in Warrenton will begin administering a portion of the COVID-19 vaccines received weekly by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, Population Health Coordinator April Achter announced Monday.
Of the 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected to be distributed weekly from the state to the five-county health district, Piedmont Family Practice will administer 100 each week to Fauquier and Rappahannock residents eligible for Phase 1b of the state’s vaccine rollout. Doses are distributed to health districts in proportion to each district’s population.
Piedmont Family Practice will reach out directly to patients identified as eligible for Phase 1b, said Dr. Steven von Elten, a physician with the practice. For the first allocation of vaccine doses, “we attempted to identify high-risk patients [and] called them up to schedule an appointment,” he explained. “We will use that strategy going forward.”
von Elten urged those who are not patients at Piedmont Family Practice to register through the health department; Piedmont Family Practice will not be able to vaccinate anyone who is not an existing patient. “We don’t have enough vaccine to give to all our high-risk patients,” he explained.
Achter said that Piedmont Family Practice and Orange Family Practice, neither of which is associated with a hospital system, “were selected to assist with our vaccination efforts because they have completed CDC provider agreements, are offering after hours and/or weekend vaccination clinics and have the capacity to store vaccine at ultra-cold temperatures.”
Piedmont Family Practice will join Fauquier Health, Culpeper Medical Center and Orange Family Practice in administering vaccines to RRHD residents and workers.
A vaccination clinic run directly by the health district will continue to operate at a central site in Culpeper, administering approximately 1,100 first doses each week for the next four to eight weeks.
Appointments to receive a vaccine at Fauquier Hospital or at the health district’s central vaccination clinic must be made through the health district, not through the hospital. Those who have already registered through the health district should not attempt to re-register, Achter said. Appointments will be based on lists of eligible residents shared by the health department.
