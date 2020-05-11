The Piedmont Environmental Council has raised more than $15,000 to purchase milk from Cool Lawn Farm, in Remington; the milk will be donated to two local food pantries.
The money was raised by private donors and a matching donation from the PATH Foundation, according to a May 11 press release from the PEC.
The milk will be donated initially to Fauquier Community Food Bank and Rappahannock Food Pantry. Additionally, PEC is “exploring the possibility of replicating or adapting the effort in Albemarle County and other areas of the northern Piedmont region,” the press release added.
“Our initial expectations, based on conversations with these two food banks was that there was a need for about 250 gallons per week,” said Matt Coyle, the PEC Buy Fresh Buy Local coordinator, in a May 11 email.
He continued, “We expected to raise about $10,000 but are thrilled that our supporters have been so enthusiastic about the initiative and have generously exceed our initial expectations.”
In the press release, Coyle said, “We saw an opportunity, and felt a responsibility, to step in to support local producers while helping the food insecure through two local food pantries.”
Cool Lawn Farm has been in operation since 1970 and is owned by Ken Smith. The Smith family also owns and operates Moo Thru, an ice cream shop, in Remington.
The May 11 press release quoted Smith as saying, “Before the shut-down, about 30 to 40 percent of our total milk production was processed and distributed to school-based nutrition programs in and around Virginia Beach, Newport News, and Norfolk.
“But when schools shut down in March, we found ourselves without a viable avenue to sell and distribute that milk. On top of that, Moo Thru has lost about 30 to 40 percent of its business as well,” Smith said.
According to the press release, milk purchased through the program will be first distributed on May 14. Regular deliveries will take place “for at least the next two months.”
