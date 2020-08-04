Volunteers are needed to help plant, cultivate and harvest crops at a community farm in southern Loudoun County, according to an Aug. 4 press release from the Piedmont Environmental Council. Produce grown at the farm will be donated to Loudoun Hunger Relief, a food pantry based in Leesburg.
The Community Farm at Roundabout Meadows, located at Gilbert's Corner near Aldie, has a capacity of 15 volunteers at a time. Volunteer days take place twice per week. No prior gardening experience is needed and people of all ages can volunteer.
A statement from the farm’s manager, Dana Melby, said, “Hunger has always existed in the Loudoun County community, but with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, our neighbors need us now more than ever. In response, PEC has tripled the production area at the Community Farm and needs help planting, harvesting, and packing produce for Loudoun Hunger Relief. Volunteers are invaluable to our effort to meet the needs of the food insecure people of Loudoun.”
The Piedmont Environmental Council started the 40-acre farm, of which about 3 acres is cultivated, in early 2019; it is part of a larger 140-acre property the organization owns. About 5,000 pounds of produce from the farm was donated to the food pantry last year, and the organization has a goal of 15,000 pounds by the end of this year.
To register to volunteer and for more information, visit pecva.org/farmvolunteer.
Roundabout Meadows Community Farm is located at the Gilbert's Corner intersection of Rt. 15 and Rt. 50, near Aldie.
