The quarterly meeting of Piedmont Community Resources United to Stop Heroin will feature presentations by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Rep. Denver Riggleman.
The CRUSH meeting is begins at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the PATH Foundation, 321 Walker Drive, Suite, 301, Warrenton.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Hidden in Plain Sight exhibit will open at 12:30 p.m., followed by a presentation by the sheriff’s office at 1 p.m.
Riggleman will speak at 1:30 p.m. on his efforts to fight the opioid epidemic in the 5th District from a federal perspective.
The event concludes at 2 p.m.
