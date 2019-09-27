Matt Finnerty does not match the stock-image version of the personal trainer. He is not big or burly, and certainly does not resemble the stereotypical “fitness bro.”
He wears a white linen shirt, cuffed jeans and plain, laceless shoes. His white hair is pulled back into a ponytail. He looks more likely to be a meditation guru than a personal trainer, and this is not entirely inaccurate. “Meditation is the highest form of exercise. Next comes really good yoga. And I love my tai chi,” he says. A quote from the Dalai Lama hangs inside the studio. On the wall, there is a portrait of martial arts guru Morihei Ueshiba, the founder of aikido.
“I view myself as a teacher more than I do as a whip-cracker,” Finnerty says.
However, he is more than capable of whipping his clients into shape, even if his style of instruction is focused more on encouragement than intimidation.
His first career was as an U.S. Army officer, serving ultimately as a captain. The Army is where he first spent substantial time in the gym – Army gyms are “where you stay out of trouble,” he says – and also how he first took on a formal role in training others.
“I did a master fitness instructor course back when I was in Germany, probably a first lieutenant, and then I was always the PT (physical training) guy. Wherever I went: ‘he’s the PT guy!’”
He speaks with military precision about fitness, excitedly breaking down each element of a particular muscle group or exercise regimen. During training sessions, he is calm and measured with his clients, always positive and uplifting. A set of repetitions of an exercise ends with Finnerty giving the client a hearty “thank you, sir!”
“There’s never been a negative word spoken in here,” he says, “ever.” To him, personal training is just that: personal. He knows the backstory of each of his clients. Each training session begins with an interview.
“You can always find your mission statement by talking to the client, in the beginning and almost every day, you know, ’cause I love having a mission.”
“I say: ‘Ma’am or sir, how’s your body?’ They say: ‘I'm good’ and I'm like: ‘That’s not going to cut it. What’d you eat this morning? What did you eat this afternoon? Remember that tweak you had in your neck three weeks ago? Where is that?’”
He demonstrates a simple pushup routine. “Stick your chest out real hard. BOOM! The moment you do that, that muscle’s ready to go!” His enthusiasm is contagious. It’s difficult not to feel you’ve accomplished something meaningful, and that he’s as invested in his clients almost as much as they are in themselves.
Mike Mouganis has been training with Finnerty since Train Time opened. He is a competitive water skier, skiing better times in middle age than he did in his 20s. Without his training regimen, he says, “I simply couldn’t do it.”
Finnerty knows his story by heart: “Typically, he’d hurt his back every summer, and you can’t ski if you can’t get out of the water. We’ve been able to condition all of those really important body parts so it’s not nearly the strain it used to be. A season of skiing doesn’t beat him up anymore. … I’m really proud of my guys.”
Mouganis’ business and training partner, Greg Rayburn, has a similar story. “I thought my knees were gone four years ago, five years ago.” He thought he might not be able to work out at all.
“No longer a problem!” Finnerty proudly interjects.
Even as a teenager, Finnerty had an eye on helping others attain their fitness goals. He created a weight-training regimen for his grandfather, who was then 72 years old.
“Couple of dumbbells in the backyard. I was in - maybe a junior in high school, and 20 years later my grandfather could still do more than he could that first day. He had improved, not gone downhill where you think you are going. … He’s doing those pushups until 95.”
After he left the military in the late ’80s, Finnerty went to Washington, D.C., and worked for the White House, determined to start a career in politics. Through his contacts in Washington he quickly built up an informal network of movers and shakers who sought out his personal fitness instruction. After a couple of years, he realized fitness instruction was his real niche.
“And so, I started washing windows at Capitol Hill Squash and Fitness,” he says, “and it just blew up from there.”
“I wound up being the only personal trainer at the Rayburn [House Office] Building at the members-only gym. It was me and 20 congressmen down there. … you build on it, and I was able to call my own shots after a while.”
Train Time is the culmination of Finnerty calling his own shots. His clients come from all walks of life: single mothers and high-powered businessmen, teenagers and seniors. It’s important to him that he gets to know each potential client to make sure they are a good fit for his style, and that both client and instructor have the same expectations.
“[My older clients] aren’t supposed to run until they drop. And the young ones - I spend a lot of time getting kids ready for ROTC or maybe becoming a commissioned army officer, so they have to pass a certain number of tests. Those guys I’m going to push to the nth degree. And the grown-ups, they’re going to get their fill, too. But it will be over time.”
Ultimately, he says, his training philosophy is “focused on your body and what you want to do, and I can show you exactly how to get there in the safest way.”
Coy Ferrell is a freelance writer and photographer. Reach him at coydferrell@gmail.com or 540-729-8013.
