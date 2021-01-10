On Saturday afternoon, Warrenton and Fauquier County police escorted the body of former Warrenton Town Councilman and Virginia Delegate Jerry Wood through town. Wood died from complications of COVID-19 at Novant Health UVA Prince William Medical Center on Friday.
Town council members and other well wishers gathered at Moser's Funeral Home on Broadview Avenue to honor their friend.
At noon on Tuesday, Jan. 12, a procession will make its way down Main Street in Old Town to celebrate the life of the local statesman. All are welcome to line the streets to honor Wood. A memorial book will be available to sign at Warrenton's Town Hall at 21 Main St.
Wood's funeral will also be held Tuesday. It will be a private family service.
