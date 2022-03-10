 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: The Cat in the Hat came back – to The Open Book

  • Updated
photo_ft_news_ Dr Seuss 6.jpg

Cammie Fuller, appropriately dressed as the Cat in the Hat, talks to children at a Dr. Suess celebration on March 2 at The Open Book on Main Street in Warrenton.

 Photo by Carson McRae/McRae Visual Media

The Open Book in Warrenton teamed up with Ellie’s Place to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday on March 2. About 30 children stopped by The Open Book throughout the day for crafts and stories.

The local book store held three separate story times and read "Mr. Brown Can Moo, Can You," "The Sneetches," "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish" and "Green Eggs and Ham."

Ellie’s added green eggs and ham to the menu and gave a 10% discount to anyone who brought a receipt from The Open Book.

photo_ft_news_Dr Seuss 12.jpg

Margot Mummert shows off her new hat.
photo_ft_news_DrSeuss 9.jpg

Megan and Lewie Kleinhans listen to "Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?"
photo_ft_news_dr suess 5.jpg

Cammie Fuller, owner of The Open Book on Main Street in Warrenton, reads “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” complete with dramatic facial expressions.
photo_ft_news_dr suess 1.jpg

