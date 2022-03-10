PHOTOS: The Cat in the Hat came back – to The Open Book

The Open Book in Warrenton teamed up with Ellie’s Place to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday on March 2. About 30 children stopped by The Open Book throughout the day for crafts and stories.
The local book store held three separate story times and read "Mr. Brown Can Moo, Can You," "The Sneetches," "One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish" and "Green Eggs and Ham."
Ellie’s added green eggs and ham to the menu and gave a 10% discount to anyone who brought a receipt from The Open Book.
Margot Mummert shows off her new hat.
Photo by Carson McRae/McRae Visual Media
Megan and Lewie Kleinhans listen to "Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?"
Photo by Carson McRae/McRae Visual Media
Cammie Fuller, owner of The Open Book on Main Street in Warrenton, reads “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” complete with dramatic facial expressions.
Photo by Carson McRae/McRae Visual Media
