Benefactors of Laurel Ridge Community College in Warrenton and community members on Sept. 21 celebrated the completion of Eleanor C. and William A. Hazel Hall, a $27.7 million health, science and engineering building on the Warrenton campus.
The two-story, 40,000-square-foot building includes state-of-the art classrooms and laboratories where health care, science and engineering students will receive hands-on training.
