Hazel Hall, newest addition to Laurel Ridge Community College in Warrenton

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl

Benefactors of Laurel Ridge Community College in Warrenton and community members on Sept. 21 celebrated the completion of Eleanor C. and William A. Hazel Hall, a $27.7 million health, science and engineering building on the Warrenton campus. 

The two-story, 40,000-square-foot building includes state-of-the art classrooms and laboratories where health care, science and engineering students will receive hands-on training. 

Kristina Simpson, director of Health Professions at Laurel Ridge Community College, shows how the lifelike “patient” on the bed can follow her with its eyes. 
Two of the rooms in the Simulation Training Center mimic hospital operating rooms.
Two of the rooms in the Simulation Training Center mimic hospital operating rooms. 
Two of the rooms in the Simulation Training Center mimic hospital operating rooms.
There are several spaces designed so that students can study together or collaborate on assignments. 
Several well-equipped science labs are already in use at the community college. 

