PHOTOS: Saturday's ‘march for Black lives’ marks 1 year since first BLM protest in Warrenton

  • Updated
About 60 people walked the ½ mile route through Warrenton to support Black Lives Matter.

There were a lot of familiar faces at Saturday morning’s Black Lives Matter march and rally at Courthouse Square in Warrenton. Local BLM supporters have shown up for 52 Saturday “vigils” since the first Courthouse Square rally was held May 31, 2020. It’s a dedicated group, and their easy familiarity with one another is born of sharing the same sidewalks week after week, holding signs and waving to passing motorists, who sometimes honk in support.

Jasmin Morton, a Kettle Run High School graduate, organized the Black Lives Matter march that took place in Warrenton Saturday.

Even the one counter protester who attended Saturday is a familiar presence by now. After the speeches on Saturday, he joined the half-mile march through Warrenton, walking alongside and chatting with BLM protesters as he carried an “all lives matter” banner and shouted to police that this group was trying to “defund” them. (No one at the weekly vigils or the rally on Saturday has publicly suggested “defunding” the police.)

Sponsors of the vigils include the Fauquier NAACP; League of Women Voters of the Fauquier and Prince William Area; the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, Northern Piedmont chapter; the Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County and the Piedmont Race Amity Project.

Jasmin Morton, the Kettle Run High School graduate who organized the June 5 rally after the weekly vigil, had also been part of last year’s kick-off event. Since then, she has participated in other events and forums staged to bring attention to the lives of Black people who have died at the hands of police and other issues that disproportionately impact Black Americans. Saturday's event was promoted on the Advocating for Justice Facebook page.

Morton asked local activists and several candidates for office to speak before the march. All the politicians who spoke are running in Tuesday’s democratic primary election: Jennifer Carroll Foy, running for governor; Xavier Warren, running for lieutenant governor; and Rod Hall, Idris O’Connor and Del. Elizabeth Guzman, all running for Guzman’s seat in the 31st District.

Morton said she invited several Republican politicians, but none chose to attend.

Jennifer Carroll Foy, running for the Democratic nomination for governor of Virginia, was one of several candidates who participated in Saturday’s event in Warrenton.

Foy gave a fiery speech decrying the racial disparities that still exist: in Virginia’s criminal justice system, in the health care system and in the business sector in Virginia. She said it is time for a “working mom to finally represent working families” in the commonwealth. If Foy were to win the governor’s race, she would be the first Black female governor ever in Virginia. Foy is running against former governor Terry McAuliffe, Del. Lee Carter of Manassas, Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

In order to make positive change, she said, “We need everyone in the game,” and asked the crowd to vote in the Democratic primary Tuesday.

Hall kept his remarks short, but emphasized that his two best reasons for running for delegate are his sons, Pierce, 11 and Carter 6, who accompanied him at the rally.

Incumbent for the 31st District delegate’s seat, Elizabeth Guzman said that the only barrier against legislation that restricts voting rights – like laws being passed in other states – is continued Democratic control of Virginia’s legislative bodies. She talked about the legislation that she helped pass – minimum wage bills, "commonsense" gun reform and police reform – and told the crowd that there is more to be done. “Your vote is your voice,” she concluded.

Darcy Kreutz talks to visitors to the march about the mission of Moms Demand Action, a group that advocates for an end to gun violence.
Saturday’s speakers included Greg Crowne of Moms Demand Action.
While organizer Jasmine Morton was speaking to the crowd, a man holding up an “all lives matter” sign was yelling to drown her out. A group of BLM supporters silently moved between the man and Morton and held their signs high.
Ellsworth Weaver, president of the Fauquier NAACP was the morning’s first speaker.
Suzanne Hord Nadeau of Fauquier Indivisible encourages those assembled to vote in the Democratic primary election June 8.
Idris O’Connor is running for delegate of the 31st District in Virginia.
Rod Hall, running for 31st District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, says that his two best reasons for running are his sons, Pierce, 11 and Carter, 6.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman speaks to the assembled crowd in her bid to keep her 31st District seat.
Gubernatorial candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy speaks at Saturday’s BLM rally, while lieutenant governor candidate Xavier Warren and rally organizer Jasmin Morton listen.
Lieutenant governor candidate Xavier Warren asks for votes in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.
Greg Crowne of Moms Demand Action was one of about 60 people who joined the march.
Officers of the Warrenton Police Department escorted protesters during the march through Warrenton.

