At Saturday’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance at the Afro-American Historical Association in The Plains, there was a short break in the program caused by a technical difficulty with the film, “In Remembrance of Martin.”
At the invitation of AAHA co-founder Karen White, Chuck Cross of Warrenton stepped up to tell a story of Dr. King and one of three Civil Rights marches from Selma, Alabama to the state’s capital, Montgomery. The marches were held in support of voting rights for African-Americans.
The act of civil disobedience that Cross spoke of was held March 23 to 25, 1965. It followed two other marches that month along the same route. In the first of the three marches, state troopers and others attacked unarmed marchers with billy clubs and tear gas. The event became known as Bloody Sunday. During the second march, a civil rights activist named James Reeb was beaten to death.
Cross remembered that in 1965, when he was 6 or 7 years old, his family lived in Pasadena, Texas, just outside Houston. He said, “My mom [Jo Ann Cross] was the activist in the family and she decided she was going. Dad couldn’t talk her out of it. She said that somebody needed to represent the family at the march.
“My father insisted [because of the perceived danger] that he should be the one to go. He took off in our wood-sided rambler and drove to the march. Somewhere along the route, he and another white passenger picked up two young black men who were hitchhiking to the march. They passed through a small southern town and were spotted by some white men. A chase ensued; they hid on a side road and got away.”
Cross remembered hearing about it as a child, “They were terrified,” he said.
It turns out that Cross’s father, Charles L. Cross, Jr., was a photographer. As he held up a folder of black and white photographs, Cross said, “As far as I know, my father did not show anyone these photos. They sat in storage until his death when I found them. I told the museum I would donate the originals of these photos. A box in my basement is not where they should be.”
Cross said that the photos were all taken between March 23 and 25, 1965, during the march from Selma to Montgomery.
