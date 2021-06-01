You have permission to edit this article.
PHOTOS: Lost service men and women remembered

A small group of residents gathered in the Warrenton Cemetery the morning of Memorial Day, May 31, for a brief wreath laying in honor of military service men and women. Saluting their fallen brothers and sisters were members of the Fauquier Veterans Council: Larry Washington, commander of American Legion Post 360 in Warrenton; Claude Davenport, commander, American Legion Post 72 in Warrenton; Russ Chaar, commander American Legion, Post 2278 in Morrisville; Joanne Smoot, commander, American Legion Post 247 in Remington; and Jeff Dombroff, commander, VFW Post 9835.
Because of the lingering effects of COVID-19 restrictions, the usual Memorial Day parade was cancelled, and the public was not invited to the annual ceremony in the Warrenton Cemetery. A small group gathered however, to remember fallen service members.
Several gyms in the area held Memorial Day recognitions. Here, runners honor the nation’s fallen soldiers by carrying a flag on their morning run past the Warrenton Cemetery. The graveside flags in the photograph were placed on veterans’ graves last week. 

