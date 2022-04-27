Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions please enter here to gain access. If you are not already a Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
After two years without a prom, Fauquier County high school juniors and seniors are making up for lost time. Liberty High School in Bealeton was the first of the county’s three high schools to host a prom this year. It was held among the rolling hills of The Inn at Kelly’s Ford on April 23.
There were sparkling dresses and the highest of heels spotted among more low-key outfits paired with sneakers.
LHS Principal Sam Cox was relieved and happy that his students had the chance to gather, laugh together and dance the night away. About halfway through the event, he grabbed himself a slice of pizza and some cool night air, away but not too distant from the music and bright lights inside the venue. He agreed that everyone seemed to be having a wonderful time and that it was great to be back at prom.
