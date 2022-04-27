photo_ft_news_lhs prom 19 cropped_042722.jpg

Rachel Fernandes is crowned Prom Queen Saturday night.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl

After two years without a prom, Fauquier County high school juniors and seniors are making up for lost time. Liberty High School in Bealeton was the first of the county’s three high schools to host a prom this year. It was held among the rolling hills of The Inn at Kelly’s Ford on April 23.

>> See all the photos here.

photo_ft_news_lhs prom 17_042722.JPG

Mr. Positivity, Liberty Principal Sam Cox enjoyed himself too.

There were sparkling dresses and the highest of heels spotted among more low-key outfits paired with sneakers.

LHS Principal Sam Cox was relieved and happy that his students had the chance to gather, laugh together and dance the night away. About halfway through the event, he grabbed himself a slice of pizza and some cool night air, away but not too distant from the music and bright lights inside the venue. He agreed that everyone seemed to be having a wonderful time and that it was great to be back at prom.

photo_ft_news_lhs prom 1_042722.JPG

Rubi Mae Via, Isaiah Lewis and Faith Freeman, all juniors, await their turn to enter the Inn at Kelly’s Ford.
photo_ft_news_lhs prom 3_042722.JPG

The excitement was palpable as Liberty High School students began to arrive for the 2022 Prom, held at The Inn at Kelly’s Ford in Remington.
photo_ft_news_lhs prom 4_042722.JPG

Ashlyn Leatherwood, a sophomore and Kendall Johnson, a junior had stars in their eyes Saturday night.
photo_ft_news_lhs prom 13_042722.JPG

Too cool for school…
photo_ft_news_lhs prom 14_042722.JPG

Liberty’s prom presented a welcome chance for students to celebrate together.
photo_ft_news_lhs prom 21_042722.JPG

Prom King James Fowler acknowledges some of his supporters as he dances with Prom Queen Rachel Fernandes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.