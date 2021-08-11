Fauquier County Public Schools welcomed back more than 11,000 students Wednesday, the first day of the fall semester. The preliminary enrollment numbers provided by the school division mark an increase of about 750 from last fall, when enrollment was curtailed as some families turned to private schools and home schooling amid the pandemic.
Almost all students returning to this year will attend school in person five days per week. Fauquier schools began the previous school year offering only remote learning for most students; the school division ended the academic year providing four days of in-person instruction per week to families who chose that model.
A handful of those students enrolled this year – 46 as of Tuesday -- have committed to attending the school division’s Virtual Academy, which offers remote learning from Fauquier teachers to students whose parents opt them in.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said Tuesday that the number of students enrolled in the Virtual Academy will likely rise as families finish the interview process required for choosing that instruction model.
The Fauquier school board opted July 1 to end the requirement for students and staff members to wear masks inside buildings and on buses; the board reaffirmed that decision this week.
Instead, mask wearing is “strongly encouraged” indoors and on buses for students under 12 years old – who are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine – and “encouraged” for all other students, staff members and visitors.
“Any individual not wearing a mask who is determined to be a close contact of a person infected with COVID-19 will be instructed to quarantine,” Helkowski explained Tuesday. The school division is also asking parents to keep their children home when sick and to complete a daily “self-health assessment.”
In most ways, however, the school division is operating on a pre-pandemic model. Athletic seasons are planned to operate on normal schedules this year after being delayed and shortened last year. Parents are no longer being asked to drive their children to school if possible, although Helkowski noted that the school division is still 10 bus drivers short.
