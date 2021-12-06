PHOTOS: Fauquier kicks off the holiday season with parades

Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions please enter here to gain access. If you are not already a Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier and Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis flip the switch to light the Courthouse Square Christmas tree at the conclusion of the Warrenton Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3.
Christmas parades in Warrenton, Marshall, Remington and Middleburg this weekend marked the beginning of the holiday season in and around Fauquier County, with locals and visitors alike sharing in the joy of the season.
Warrenton Christmas Parade
Organized by First Responders Mutual Aid, the Warrenton Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3 featured more than 80 floats and organizations processing down Main Street to Courthouse Square.
Santa and Mrs. Claus anchored the parade from the top of a vintage fire engine and the Christmas tree on the courthouse was illuminated before attendees enjoyed a fireworks show.
Marshall Christmas Parade
Sponsored by Marshall Moving Forward, the Marshall Christmas Parade took place Saturday, Dec. 4 on Main Street.
Remington Christmas Market and Parade
Remington held its first Christmas parade in recent memory Saturday, Dec. 4 thanks to the Remington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Earlier in the day, families enjoyed a Christmas market at the Remington Community Garden that featured vendors, live music, a live nativity, crafts for kids and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause.