PHOTOS: Fauquier kicks off the holiday season with parades

  Updated
Christmas parades in Warrenton, Marshall, Remington and Middleburg this weekend marked the beginning of the holiday season in and around Fauquier County, with locals and visitors alike sharing in the joy of the season.

Warrenton Christmas Parade

Organized by First Responders Mutual Aid, the Warrenton Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3 featured more than 80 floats and organizations processing down Main Street to Courthouse Square.

Santa and Mrs. Claus anchored the parade from the top of a vintage fire engine and the Christmas tree on the courthouse was illuminated before attendees enjoyed a fireworks show. 

photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson22.jpg

Spectators gathered in Courthouse Square watch fireworks at the conclusion of the Warrenton Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson19.jpg

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowd Friday, Dec. 3 during the Warrenton Christmas Parade.
photo_ft_news_christmas_Warrenton Parade_Coy-5_20211203.jpg

Santa and Mrs. Claus ride through Courthouse Square on a vintage Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company fire engine during the Warrenton Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson11.jpg

The Fauquier County Public Schools transportation department float at the Warrenton Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson10.jpg

Wee Miss Fauquier County Fair waves to the crowd during the Warrenton Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3.
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson9.jpg
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson4.jpg

Spotlight Dance at the 2021 Warrenton Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson-1.jpg

A dog dressed up for the 2021 Warrenton Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson5.jpg

The Gaila Grooming float in the 2021 Warrenton Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson7.jpg

Town of Warrenton employees wave to the crowd during the Warrenton Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3.
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson8.jpg

Cub Scout Pack 1166 (Warrenton) at the 2021 Warrenton Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson12.jpg

Fauquier Youth Football and Cheer at the 2021 Warrenton Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson13.jpg

Fresta Valley Christian School's float at the 2021 Warrenton Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson14.jpg
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson15.jpg

Fauquier County Fair pageant winners wave to the crowd during the Warrenton Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3.
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson16.jpg

PuroClean's float at the 2021 Warrenton Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson17.jpg
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson3.jpg

UniStars Unicycling Showtroupe at the 2021 Warrenton Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson2.jpg

A dog dressed up for the 2021 Warrenton Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson6.jpg

The Nuthin' But Kids Fauquier 4-H Dairy Goat Club float at the 2021 Warrenton Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_Christmas_Warrenton parade_Carson20.jpg

Mrs. Claus waves to the crowd assembled in Courthouse Square during the Warrenton Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3.
photo_ft_news_christmas_Warrenton Parade_Coy-1_20211203.jpg

The Liberty High School marching band at the 2021 Warrenton Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_christmas_Warrenton Parade_Coy-6_20211203.jpg

Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier and Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis flip the switch to light the Courthouse Square Christmas tree at the conclusion of the Warrenton Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 3.
photo_ft_news_christmas_Warrenton Parade_Coy-8_20211203.jpg

Children watch fireworks from the steps of the Warrenton courthouse Friday, Dec. 3 at the conclusion of the Warrenton Christmas Parade.
photo_ft_news_christmas_Warrenton Parade_Coy-9_20211203.jpg

Fireworks light up Courthouse Square Friday, Dec. 3 at the conclusion of the Warrenton Christmas Parade.
photo_ft_news_christmas_Warrenton Parade_Coy-10_20211203.jpg

Fireworks light up Courthouse Square Friday night at the conclusion of the Warrenton Christmas Parade.

Marshall Christmas Parade

Sponsored by Marshall Moving Forward, the Marshall Christmas Parade took place Saturday, Dec. 4 on Main Street.

photo_ft_news_christmas_Marshall parade_Carson1.jpg

The Grinch was not pleased with the holiday cheer present at the Marshall Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, and rode down Main Street expressing his displeasure.
photo_ft_news_christmas_Marshall parade_Carson2.jpg

After being apprehended by Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Grinch yells at spectators while being transported in a vintage patrol car during the Marshall Christmas Parade.
photo_ft_news_christmas_Marshall parade_Carson3.jpg

Students and staff from Claude Thompson Elementary School march in the Marshall Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4.
photo_ft_news_christmas_Marshall parade_Carson4.jpg

The 2021 Marshall Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_christmas_Marshall parade_Carson5.jpg

The 2021 Marshall Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_christmas_Marshall parade_Carson7.jpg

The 2021 Marshall Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_christmas_Marshall parade_Carson8.jpg

The 2021 Marshall Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_christmas_Marshall parade_Carson9.jpg

The 2021 Marshall Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_christmas_Marshall parade_Carson10.jpg

The 2021 Marshall Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_christmas_Marshall parade_Carson11.jpg

The 2021 Marshall Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_christmas_Marshall parade_Carson12.jpg

The 2021 Marshall Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_christmas_Marshall parade_Carson13.jpg

The 2021 Marshall Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_christmas_Marshall parade_Carson14.jpg

Santa Claus anchors the Marshall Christmas Parade from the back of a pickup truck on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Remington Christmas Market and Parade

Remington held its first Christmas parade in recent memory Saturday, Dec. 4 thanks to the Remington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Earlier in the day, families enjoyed a Christmas market at the Remington Community Garden that featured vendors, live music, a live nativity, crafts for kids and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause.

photo_ft_news_christmas_Remington parade_Carson-3.jpg
photo_ft_news_christmas_Remington parade_Carson-2.jpg
photo_ft_news_christmas_Remington parade_Carson-1.jpg

The Liberty High School marching band at the 2021 Remington Christmas Parade
photo_ft_news_christmas_Remington parade_Carson-4.jpg
photo_ft_news_christmas_Remington parade_Carson-6.jpg
photo_ft_news_christmas_Remington parade_Carson-7.jpg
photo_ft_news_christmas_Remington parade_Carson-8.jpg
photo_ft_news_christmas_Remington parade_Carson-9.jpg

The Redneck Santa Claus at the 2021 Remington Christmas Parade