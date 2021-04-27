Phillip Scott wins GOP nomination in 88th District

Phillip Scott, of Spotsylvania, is the Republican Party nominee for the 88th District seat in the House of Delegates after winning a “canvass” – a party-run, closed election similar to a primary – on April 24. Incumbent Del. Mark Cole, R-Spotsylvania, is retiring at the end of his term after representing the deeply conservative district for almost two decades.
Scott received 614 votes in the canvass, which took place at four polling places around the district. Rich Breeden, the CEO of a cybersecurity firm, received 536 votes and Stafford County School Board member Holly Hazard received 187 votes, according to 88th Legislative District Chairwoman Paula Kallay.
Of the 185 Fauquier County residents who participated in the canvass, 112 voted for Scott, 65 for Breeden and 8 for Hazard.
Scott currently works as a background investigator for a federal contractor; he previously worked in “management in the food service and customer service industries, and more than 10 years in residential and commercial construction,” according to his campaign website.
A self-described “strong conservative, faithful Christian,” Scott said in his campaign announcement he will advocate to lower taxes, oppose abortion rights and make the state more attractive to businesses. He unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Spotsylvania County School Board in 2019 and currently sits on the Spotsylvania County Citizen Budget Review Committee.
The Virginia Public Access Project classifies the 88th District as a “strong Republican” district, and Cole won most of his elections by comfortable margins. Most recently, he defeated Democratic challenger Jessica Foster by more than 3,000 votes in 2019, receiving 56% of the vote.
So far, Ashton Spencer, a software engineer from Fredericksburg, is unopposed for the Democratic Party nomination. Spencer describes himself as a “conservative Democrat” and a “suburban moderate.”
Two other House of Delegates districts, the 31st and the 18th, include portions of Fauquier County.
The only contested nomination race is for the Democratic Party nod in the 31st District. Incumbent Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Woodbridge, dropped out of the lieutenant governor’s race earlier this month to focus on her bid to retain her House of Delegates seat.
An open primary election, for which absentee voting began Friday, will determine whether she or one of three other contenders is the party’s nominee in November. Prince William County residents Rod Hall, Kara Pitek and Idris O’Connor are also up for the Democratic nomination.
On the Republican side, Woodbridge resident Ben Baldwin is unopposed as the GOP nominee in the 31st District.
In the 18th District, incumbent Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall, is not opposed for the Republican nomination. Dr. Doug Ward, of Rappahannock County, is the sole Democratic candidate seeking to run against him.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.