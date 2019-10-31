A press release from the RRHD states that Fauquier County Health Department staff are working closely with local health care providers, Fauquier County Schools and daycare centers (private and public) to identify, treat and exclude patients from group activities (school/daycare, sports teams, church groups etc). It is important to keep ill children away from others to prevent the spread of illness, the press release states. Additionally, the Fauquier Health Department has sent letters home with all children/students who attend daycare centers or schools with identified cases of pertussis.
The majority of the recently diagnosed cases have been previously vaccinated. The effectiveness of the vaccine varies, and may decrease over time. The current vaccine prevents illness for the majority of those who receive it; it also helps to prevent severe respiratory illness, hospitalizations and or death in infants and immune-compromised or elderly patients.
The press release states that pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by bacteria spread through the air in droplets from sneezing or coughing. The illness typically begins with “cold-like” symptoms -- a runny nose, sneezing, mild fever and cough. Newly infected persons are most contagious during the first week of illness, when cold-like symptoms are present.
If left untreated, infected individuals may develop a more severe respiratory illness that includes coughing fits accompanied by difficulty breathing, gagging or vomiting, or a cough that is followed by a high pitched “whooping” noise as the person tries to catch his or her breath.
The RRHD press release recommends that anyone with symptoms should seek medical evaluation and avoid public or group settings. Anyone diagnosed and being treated for pertussis should take all medications as prescribed (typically, a five-day course of antibiotics) and stay at home, avoiding group activities for the five days. The health department also recommends keeping all infants and other high-risk individuals away from anyone with any respiratory illness, including those confirmed/suspected cases of pertussis.
The best way to prevent the spread of pertussis is by vaccinating all babies, children, teens and adults that are able to be vaccinated, states the press release.
The Fauquier Health Department may be reached at 540-347-6400. RRHD District Epidemiologist Daniel Ferrell can be reached at 540-316-6278.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Health District serves residents in Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper Madison and Orange counties. For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock-Rapidan/.
