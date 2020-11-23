Since Jan. 28, the Fauquier SPCA has cared for 76 dogs taken from Canis Maximus kennel in Broad Run after the kennel’s owner, Irina Barrett, was charged criminally for allegedly mistreating the animals there. After a two-day hearing next month, a judge will determine whether Barrett must permanently give up custody of the animals.
The hearing to determine the animals’ custody will take place Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 in Fauquier County Circuit Court.
Separate from the custody case, which is a civil matter, Barrett is charged criminally with five felony counts – including four counts of animal cruelty causing death and one count torturing an animal causing death -- and one misdemeanor count of providing inadequate veterinary care to an animal.
When Little Red Bella was first brought to the Fauquier SPCA at the end of January -- along …
The criminal case against Barrett is likely to go to a jury trial after Barrett told a judge last month that she intends to invoke her right to a trial by jury. That trial has yet to be scheduled, however, as Barrett has yet to retain an attorney for the criminal case.
Monday’s hearing was the second time Barrett made an appearance in court since being indicted in September; she requested the additional status hearing to allow for time to retain an attorney. Judge Lon Farris seemed surprised Barrett was appearing without an attorney, and he repeatedly emphasized that she needs to be represented by counsel before going to trial.
Barrett said that she would like to wait for the resolution of the civil custody case, where she is represented by attorney Trey Mayfield, before committing to representation for the criminal case. “I have an attorney for the civil case,” she told Farris. “Pending resolution of the civil case I might keep that counsel.”
Farris scheduled another status hearing – the third since her indictment – for Dec. 28. “You’ve got to have an attorney by then,” he told Barrett.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.