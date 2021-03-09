People Inc. offering free virtual tax preparation

People Incorporated is offering free income tax preparation to individuals who make $57,000 a year or less. This year, now through the end of tax season, trained volunteers will help community members file their taxes virtually using Zoom appointments. “We want to make sure that we protect the health and safety of our community, staff, and volunteers during the pandemic,” said Garrett Jackson, People Inc. volunteer coordinator.” Staff and volunteers will help clients set up their virtual appointments securely submit documents. The free tax preparation is offered to qualified clients in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. For appointments, call People Inc. at 276-619-2235 or email volunteerservices@peopleinc.net.
