The Peebles store in Warrenton Village Center will become a Gordmans store in the spring, the stores’ parent company confirmed Tuesday.
“Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores, and it is an off-price retailer, which means that it has a wide array of merchandise for the entire family at the lowest possible prices compared to department store prices,” Blakeley Graham, manager of brand publicity for Stage Stores, said in an email Tuesday.
Stage has opened 74 Gordmans stores this year and there will be more than 150 Gordmans stores by the end of 2019, Graham said.
The Warrenton Gordmans is expected to open in spring of 2020, she said.
Gordmans sells a variety of items include “popular name brand apparel, home décor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and more for the whole family,” Graham said.
All current Peebles associates will be offered jobs at Gordmans, Graham said, and additional employees also will be hired.
The company plans to hold a job fair for the Warrenton store in early 2020, she said.
(1) comment
That sucks.
