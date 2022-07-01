A 16-year-old driver hit a woman walking in a crosswalk at Courthouse Square in Warrenton Friday at about 8:55 a.m. The impact of the crash caused the pedestrian to be thrown up into the air, said Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis, and she has been transported to Fauquier Hospital.
When the car -- a blue Volkswagen -- hit her, the 62-year-old pedestrian was in the crosswalk between Virginia National Bank and Miller Carpet, Kochis said. The car had been turning left from Waterloo Street onto Alexandria Pike.
Warrenton Police were first on the scene, but Kochis said that the Virginia State Police is conducting the investigation. There was one witness to the accident, he said.
Police did not reveal the identity of the driver because they are younger than 18 years old.
