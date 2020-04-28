Piedmont Environmental Council’s annual workshop is going online.
The Fauquier Land &Farm Conservation Webinar will be held Tuesday, May 12, from 5 to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required.
The Piedmont Environmental Council's Julian Scheer Fauquier Land Conservation Fund and the Fauquier County Agricultural Development Department will present this webinar to learn more about conservation easements and the county's Purchase of Development Rights Program.
Topics covered will include: overview of conservation easements; overview of the county's Purchase of Development Rights Program; potential financial and tax incentives, and steps to donating an easement and participating in the PDR Program.
This is a one-hour webinar for landowners interested in learning how to protect their land with a conservation easement, and also to promote the open application period for Fauquier County’s PDR program, which is currently accepting applications through June 30.
To register online, visit the website here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fauquier-land-farm-conservation-webinar-tickets-103161536934?emci=f2c7e388-5289-ea11-86e9-00155d03b5dd&emdi=20fde953-5489-ea11-86e9-00155d03b5dd&ceid=5917393)
If you are unable to attend live, you can register to receive the recorded webinar in your inbox.
All materials can be sent via email or mailed to a home address, per request. Contact Maggi Blomstrom, mblomstrom@pecva.org or 540-347-2334, ext. 7067, to receive a copy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.