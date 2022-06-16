Warrenton-based activist group Piedmont Environmental Council will hold a “family day” Saturday, June 18 in at its “community farm” in Aldie from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place at the PEC’s Community Farm at Roundabout Meadows, located at 39990 Howswers Branch Drive, and will include children’s activities, food trucks and farm tours.
Guests are required to register in advance at pecva.org/familyday. The first 100 people to arrive with nonperishable food or household items for donation to Loudoun Hunger Relief will receive a free pint of Moo Thru ice cream.
