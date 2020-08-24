Piedmont Environmental Council President Chris Miller, Friday accepted the Governor’s Environmental Excellence Gold Medal Award for the organization’s conservation, stewardship, restoration and public engagement work at Gilberts Corner in Aldie, PEC officials announced in a news release.
“It is an honor for The Piedmont Environmental Council to be recognized for our long-term effort to conserve and restore lands at Gilberts Corner, at the intersection of Route 15 and Route 50 in Loudoun County near Aldie, Virginia,” Miller said during the ceremony.
At one time marketed as development parcels with vast commercial and residential potential, the 340-acre conservation area owned by PEC and NOVA Parks at Gilberts Corner “provides an incredible opportunity for community service to Loudoun’s food insecure and public access to open space to explore and interpret the cultural and natural history of the region. A mid-point on the Journey Through Hallowed Ground National Scenic Byway and the threshold to the rural areas of Loudoun County, the site offers a chance to hike the original roadbed of the Old Carolina Road, visit a Civil War site, and experience a wide range of geologic and ecological sites, including our habitat restoration site. Thank you for the recognition of the efforts of The Piedmont Environmental Council and many partners at Gilberts Corner,” Miller said.
Gilberts Corner is home to The Piedmont Environmental Council’s Community Farm at Roundabout Meadows, where in PEC staff and volunteers have grown and harvested more than 19,000 pounds of fresh food to serve Loudoun’s food-insecure population through donation to Loudoun Hunger Relief this year, according to the PEC news release.
Across the street from the farm is the Gilberts Corner Farmers Market and adjacent to the community farm lies a pasture restoration and water quality demonstration area, where PEC leases land to local farmers to graze cattle while implementing a series of best management practices including stream exclusion fencing, riparian buffers, and alternative watering sources for livestock, all of which have significantly improved water quality in Howsers Branch and its stream tributaries, according to the PEC news release.
Last year, PEC and NOVA Parks opened a public trail on the Old Carolina Roadbed, connecting the Mount Zion Historic Park to PEC’s 7-acre Roundabout Meadows Wildlife Management Area and Howsers Branch, by way of numerous historic and cultural sites. Across Route 50, NOVA Parks manages Gilberts Corner Regional Park on land secured with PEC’s assistance.
Organized and hosted by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards are given in the categories of sustainability program, environmental project, land conservation and implementation of the Virginia Outdoors Plan. Based on criteria including environmental benefit, stakeholder involvement, public outreach, transferability and innovativeness, 12 winners – six gold, two silver and four bronze – and one honorable mention were recognized during an online ceremony on Friday, Aug. 21.
“The Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards highlight that everyone has a role in protecting our environment and preserving our natural resources,” Governor Ralph Northam said in a DEQ press release. “While our administration has made significant progress in restoring the health of the Chesapeake Bay, protecting fish and wildlife, and addressing climate change and environmental justice, we know that the challenges we face today cannot be solved by the government alone. It is people, organizations, towns and businesses like those we are recognizing today that help us accomplish our shared goals.”
