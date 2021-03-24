You have permission to edit this article.
Pearson Families Unite to Celebrate Read Across America

Pearson Elementary

Pearson Elementary School students participated in Read Across America programs.

For 17 nights during the month of February, H. M. Pearson Elementary School families and teaching staff curled up virtually for bedtime stories featuring a mystery guest reader. Pearson staff members picked a story that they particularly enjoyed sharing with students. Each night, families signed in through Google Meet for a new bedtime story event.

According to Darcy Owens, Pearson reading specialist and event organizer, “The students were so excited to see who the mystery reader was each night.” She added that everyone participated in lively discussions before and after each story. Additionally, on Spirit Days, students and staff dressed up as  favorite book characters.

Student selecting book

A Pearson Elementary School student selects a favorite book.

The culminating activity was a drive-thru character parade held on Tuesday, March 2 from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Staff members dressed as characters from the books they read on bedtime story night and provided every child with a themed goodie bag, “Pop Open a Good Book.” Additionally, students were able to select a book and a puzzle from an age-appropriate selection offered by Fauquier FRESH, Cammie Fuller of The Open Book, and Learning Starts Early, before driving away.

Mark Marchinetti, Pearson principal commented, “We launched the Read Across America event with our live-streamed bedtime stories to get our students excited about reading; we wanted to do something in-person for our community that would be safe and fun for our students and their families. We had more than 100 students participate in our book character dress up, drive-thru parade and each student received a book!”

