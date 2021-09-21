Pearson Elementary teacher arrested for allegedly tying 7-year-old to a chair

A music teacher at H.M. Pearson Elementary School in Catlett has been charged with assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Brendan Mitchell Henry allegedly used his belt to restrain a 7-year-old girl who he felt was being disruptive in the classroom, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. The student was not injured in the incident.
Henry, 23, of Herndon, was taken into custody Sept. 20, without incident, by officers with the Fairfax County Police Department. A Fairfax County magistrate conducted a bond hearing and released Henry on a $2,000 unsecured bond. Lewis explained, “Fairfax police arrested him where he resided on the warrants obtained by our detectives.”
Fauquier County Public Schools spokesperson Tara Helkowski said, “Once school administration was made aware of the incident, Mr. Henry was immediately escorted off campus and placed on administrative leave."
Helkowski added that a letter was sent home to Pearson parents about the incident. She said, “Our top priority is to make sure all of our students and staff feel safe. The school counselor, school social worker and school psychologist will be available for any students who may need support at this time.”
Detectives with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, in conjunction with Child Protective Services and Fauquier County Public School officials, investigated the incident.
Henry previously worked as a part-time music teacher in Fairfax County from January to June, according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated from college in 2020.
